Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Gets EQ Boost; Packs 435 HP Of Power

The new Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Saloon and Estate get a new 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine with EQ Boost technology. The motor generates 435 hp and 520 Nm, with an additional 22 hp and 250 Nm over the model it replaces, thanks to the EQ Boost system. The EQ Boost starter-alternator, fitted between the engine and transmission, aims to enhance driving performance while reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

Both models have an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph and can reach 0 to 62 mph in just 4.5 seconds. An AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission comes as standard, and features extremely short shift times, fast response to shift paddle commands, a double-declutching function and multiple downshifts.

The E 53 comes as standard with:

19-inch alloy wheels

AMG performance exhaust

AMG Ride Control suspension, based on Air Body Control air suspension

AMG Dynamic Select with a choice of driving modes

Comand Online including a 12.3-inch infotainment display

12.3-inch cockpit display

Multibeam LED Intelligent Light System

Nappa leather upholstery in black with red contrast stitching

Wireless phone charging

Parking package with 360° camera

Memory package, including electrically adjustable front seats and steering column

The Premium Plus equipment line includes Burmester surround sound system; Keyless-Go Comfort package (featuring hands-free access, automatic boot closing and keyless entry); and panoramic glass sunroof.

The Comfort package features Air Balance and Energizing Comfort Control. Energizing Comfort Control was first introduced on the S-Class, and uses the car’s comfort systems to create interior moods according to the driver’s preferances – this includes ambient lighting, music and fragrance.

Lastly, the Driving Assistance Plus package includes Active Blind Spot Assist; Active Braking Assist with cross-traffic function; Active Distance Assist Distronic with Active Steering Assist; Active Speed Limit Assist; Active Lane Keeping Assist; Evasive Steering Assist; Pre-Safe Impulse Side; and Pre-Safe Plus. Driving assistance systems can now be activated using buttons mounted on the new-look steering wheel.

Check out more images of the new Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ below: