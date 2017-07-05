Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift India Launch: Official Release And All You Need To Know

Mercedes-Benz India launched its compact SUV, the new GLA. The new GLA was launched by Michael Jopp, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India at an event in Mumbai. Over the previous generation model, the new GLA facelift comes equipped with a host of updates inside as well as outside.

A few highlights on the exterior of the new GLA include new LED headlamps with fiber optics, LED tail lights with reflector technology, new front end design with substantial radiator grille and new 18 inch alloy wheels. The model can now also be had with the new Canyon Beige paintjob.

Inside, the new GLA features a sail pattern trim (sport variant) and a black matrix-look trim (style variant), 4.5 inch central colour multi-function display, smartphone integration package with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, ambient lighting in 12 different colours with 5 dimming levels and door sill panels in brushed stainless steel with the illuminated Mercedes-Benz’ lettering.

Safety features on the new Mercedes-Benz GLA Class facelift include 6 airbags, hill start assist, attention assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, ESP, ASR, DSR, and BAS. Additionally, the new GLA Class facelift also comes with a 4Matic drivetrain in the 220d trim.

Speaking on the occasion, Michael Jopp said, “Ever since its launch, the GLA has won several hearts and minds and remains a key product in our portfolio. The GLA is an artful delineation of an urban SUV that fulfills the needs and desires of the avid adventurer who likes to arrive in style, wherever they go. Be it on daily tarmac or those weekend getaways, the GLA promises to enthral every emotion. The GLA is positioned towards the new-generation customers who aspire to own a stylish and dynamic luxury SUV, which perfectly combines practicality with emotive driving experience. With the launch of the new GLA, we are confident of remaining the first choice for customers, who desire sporty designs, top-notch interiors coupled with class leading performance and un-compromised safety features.”