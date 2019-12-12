Maruti Suzuki’s Super Carry Crosses The 50,000 Sales Milestone Within 3 Years Of Its Launch

Today, Maruti Suzuki’s first Light Commercial Vehicle – Super Carry, crossed the 50,000 unit sales milestone within 3 years of its launch. This small commercial vehicle is built using latest technologies, which is why it offers best-in-segment power and mileage, along with the promise of extensive service support. The Super Carry aims to improve and expand the business of its customers, by helping them become more efficient and profitable. The Super Carry has also proven that mini-trucks can be comfortable to drive, easy to maintain and profitable for the owner.

The Light Commercial Vehicle segment has been one of the largest volume contributors in the commercial vehicle industry, which is why Suzuki Motor Corporation has focused its expertise in this segment made the Super Carry a part of that lineage. The Super Carry is available across Maruti Suzuki’s 319 commercial sales outlets in about 217 cities.

Speaking on this milestone Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said, “We thank our customers for their trust and support. Within a short span of three years, Super Carry has created a niche for itself. Developed specifically for India, keeping in mind the unique requirements of the Indian mini truck customer, Super Carry has won the widespread appreciation of customers. Super Carry owners vouch for its qualities like best-in-segment power, mileage, easy maintenance, comfort and enhanced storage capacity, which helps enhance their profitability. The second best-selling Mini-Truck in the Light Commercial Vehicle Market, Super carry has been able to create a brand name for itself.”

