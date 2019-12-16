Maruti Suzuki Sets A New Milestone; Sells Over 6 Lakh Automatic Cars In India

Recently, Maruti Suzuki India set a new milestone, as it sold over 6 lakh automatic passenger vehicles in the country. Out of these 6 lakh automatic cars, over 5 lakh vehicles were equipped with Maruti Suzuki’s popular Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology, while the others were fitted with an AT (Automatic Transmission) or CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission). Maruti Suzuki’s automatic vehicle sales grew a lot in the last 5 years, thanks to the launch of the popular AGS transmission technology which was first seen in the Celerio back in 2014. Also, in FY 2018-19, the company managed to sell over 2 lakh units of automatic vehicles.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki offers 2 pedal technology (automatic transmissions) across 12 models in its wide range of cars and a choice of three different automatic transmissions: AGS (Auto Gear Shift), AT (Automatic Transmission) and CVT (Continuous Variable Transmission). The AGS option is offered in cars like the: Alto K-10, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Dzire and Vitara Brezza. On the other hand, the AT option is offered with the Ertiga, Ciaz and XL6, while the Baleno only comes equipped with CVT technology. Maruti Suzuki’s automatic vehicles are quite popular in India, particularly in markets like Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and Chennai.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Maruti Suzuki is committed to bringing the best of automotive technology to the Indian market. This major milestone reflects the growing customer acceptance of new technologies that brings comfort and ease of driving. By offering multiple automatic options we are able to cater to diverse customers across segments. Our automatic technology brings ease of driving, especially in city stop and go traffic, excellent fuel efficiency and affordable price.”

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Recalls 63,493 Petrol Smart Hybrid Units Of The Ciaz, Ertiga And XL6

Recently, Maruti Suzuki India announced a voluntary recall for certain petrol Smart Hybrid (SHVS) variants of the Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6, which were manufactured between 1st January 2019 and 21st November 2019. The company will soon be inspecting all the 63,493 petrol SHVS vehicles of the Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 for a possible issue with the Motor Generator Unit (MGU), as a defect may have occurred in the MGU during manufacturing by an overseas global part supplier. Stay tuned to know more about Maruti Suzuki’s latest launches!