The W6 Variant Of The Mahindra XUV300 Now Gets An Optional AMT Gearbox

One of India’s largest Utility Vehicle manufacturers, Mahindra, recently introduced the Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) with autoSHIFT technology on the W6 diesel variant of one of its best-selling vehicles, the XUV300. The W6 autoSHIFT variant will be available across all Mahindra dealerships in India with immediate effect. The new W6 AMT variant of the XUV300 comes with an attractive price tag of INR 9.99 lakhs (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Talking about the new tech available, this AMT autoSHIFT gearbox has been engineered by Italian automotive experts Marelli, which means the new W6 variant of the XUV300 will now offer segment-leading torque of 300 Nm, thanks to the autoSHIFT technology. The 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine with an electronic variable geometry turbocharger delivers over 116.6 PS of power, optimizing the automatic gearshifts for quick acceleration and overtaking manoeuvers. The car is also equipped with additional features, such as an Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Start Assist, which further add to the safety and control of the XUV300.

Here is a list of features:

Auto and Manual Mode: Available in two modes, Auto mode boosts fuel efficiency and drivability while manual mode provides exhilarating performance.

Vehicle Creep: The vehicle can move without throttle input in both first and reverse gear, making driving easy in congested city traffic.

Electronic Stability Control: The XUV300 comes with Hill Start Assist technology to prevent roll-back when driving on a hill or moving up an incline.

Down-hill, Kick-down Shifts & Anti-engine Stall: Gear shifts are automatically optimized with features to provide optimum power/torque output during overtaking or for quick acceleration.

Drive and Reverse Lock Out: This safety feature prevents sudden shifts between reverse and drive modes unless the speed drops to less than 5 kmph.

Creep disable on Door Opening: This safety feature prevents the vehicle from moving if the doors are open.

Driver Information System with Gear Display: Important alerts and information about the vehicle, such as the current gear, driving mode etc., are available on the Driver Information System.

In terms of segment-first features, the XUV300 gets features such as Dual-Zone Climate Control, up to 7-airbags, all-wheel disc brakes as standard, heated ORVMs, front parking sensors, front tyre position indicator and many more. Mahindra’s constant attempts to offer advanced and accessible technologies to its customers has now led the company to offer the autoSHIFT technology for the XUV300 even in the W6 variant, which is the second base variant in the XUV300 series.