Watch Mahindra’s New XUV300 Launch Live

The much-awaited car from Mahindra is here. Based on the Ssangyong Tivoli SUV, the car has been shortened and re-engineered for the Indian market. The car is so good, Mahindra has given their ace rally driver, Gaurav Gill a rally spec car for his next racing season, must be quite a package. Talking about a package, the XUV300 will be offered in 4 different variants with prices expected to be between the INR 7 Lakh to INR 12 Lakh range. This little SUV offers many segment features and a choice of two engines 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. Attend the launch event of this vehicle, virtually, through the live webcast which is linked below.

The top end W8(O) variant of the XUV 300 are many features that are not seen in cars in the segment above. The list of new features includes front parking sensors, 7 airbags, dual zone climate control, heated mirrors, front Tyre position indicator and some more, making the Mahindra a very feature rich vehicle. Keeping safety a high priority, Mahindra will offer certain features like 4 disc brakes, dual airbags and ABS with EBD as standard across all trim levels. Other equipment on offer includes a touchscreen infotainment system, TPMS, auto dimming mirror, auto headlamps and mirrors, cruise control and some more.

Coming to the engine options, the XUV 300 comes with an option of either 1.2-litre petrol or a 1.5-litre diesel. The petrol motor is turbocharged, generating 110 hp and 200 Nm while the diesel is good for 115 hp and 300 Nm. Both these engines generate class leading torque figures and are mated to a 6-speed manual engine as standard. An automatic may be made available in the future, most probably an AMT unit. The suspension on this SUV does a good job of absorbing the bad roads and offers great comfort. The steering comes with 3 modes as well, weighing up the steering wheel accordingly.

On the inside, the XUV has quite some space on offer. The front seats offer decent comfort but lumbar support has been excluded. On the rear bench leg, knee, should and headroom is abundant, probably the best in this segment. Along with adjustable headrests, the rear bench also comes with three proper, three-point seatbelts. With so much on offer, it would be interesting to see how Mahindra does with the pricing of this sub-4-metre SUV. Please do follow the webcast for live updates and be the first one to know the pricing of this game-changing compact SUV.

Update [12:45] – Prices of the new XUV300:

W4 Petrol – INR 7,90,000

W4 Diesel – INR 8,49,000

W6 Petrol – INR 8,75,000

W6 Diesel – INR 9,30,000

W8 Petrol – INR 10,25,000

W8 Diesel – INR 10,80,000

Moreover, Mahindra will also offer an optional package for INR 1.19 Lakh on the top end W8 variant. All the prices mentioned are ex-showroom, India.