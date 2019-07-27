Lotus Unveils The 2020 Evora GT For US And Canada

British sports car manufacturer Lotus recently unveiled the 2020 Evora GT for the North American market. This new Evora GT will be replacing the Evora Sport 410 and Evora 400. The lightweight sports car is available in both 2 seat and 2+2 configurations, along with manual and automatic transmissions. The new-gen Evora is the latest car in Lotus’ lineup and provides more power and torque when compared to its predecessors. The car comes with a hefty price tag of $ 96,950 and is exclusively available in the United States of America and Canada.

In terms of interior features, the dashboard, door panels, transmission tunnel and centre console are all trimmed in black Alcantara, complemented by contrast twin colour stitching, while bespoke leather remains an optional feature. The lightweight magnesium steering wheel is wrapped in leather and Alcantara, while the instrument console cover is made out of carbon fibre, as are the backs of the Sparco race seats. The car also comes fitted with a 7-inch touch-screen infotainment system with AppleCarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth functionality, satellite navigation and a reversing camera as standard.

Talking about the exterior, the Lotus Evora GT gets an ultra-lightweight, fully machined, forged 19-inch (front) and 20-inch (rear), 10-spoke aluminium wheels which are available in either High Power silver or Gloss Black as standard. The car is equipped with AP Racing ventilated brake discs and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres (245/35 ZR19-93Y at the front and 295/30 R20-101Y at the rear) with an ultra-light, low-sideload sports suspension package as standard. Further on, the Evora GT also gets an optional a titanium exhaust, which can further reduce weight by cutting 10 kgs at the rear axle. The aerodynamic downforce is also a requirement and this new GT-class coupe generates up to 64 kgs of downforce making it the new benchmark when compared to its similarly priced rivals. The final weight of the car stands at 1,408 kgs.

Mechanically, the Evora GT is powered by a specially calibrated supercharged, 3.5-litre 6-cylinder engine which produces around 422 PS of power at 7,000 rpm and 430 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. All this power is able to propel the car from 0-100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds. While the automatic option produces 450 Nm of peak torque and also manages to returns a similar acceleration time. The Evora GT gets a top speed of 188 mph / 303 km/h. Apart from the powerful engine and sporty stance, the car also gets 4 driver-selectable ESP modes, which can be selected via a dashboard switch. The 4 modes are: Drive, Sport, Race and Off. In the Sport and Race settings, the car increases throttle response along with the increasing traction slip, allowing the driver a finer degree of control before intervention.