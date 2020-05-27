Ready To ‘Scramble’? Here Are All The Scramblers Available In India!

We were pretty much content with the number of motorcycles available in our markets but then Ducati decided to unleash a horde of Scramblers upon us, making us realize that we were missing out on something very pure and raw. Scramblers have a tendency to evoke the nostalgic love and admiration of motorcycles. They reflect the pure joy of motorcycling and manage to tug at our heartstrings the moment we swing a leg over them. Ducati might have brought the Scramblers back to life but eventually, more manufacturers stepped into the game, capitalizing on the success and hype built by Ducati. We take a look at all the Scramblers that are available today:

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250

Husqvarna began their India operations by unleashing two little huskies named Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250. The Svartpilen 250 falls under the ‘Scrambler’ category and is developed on the same foundation laid by the KTM Duke 250. It packs the same 248.8cc engine found on the Duke 250. It churns out 30 bhp and 24 nm of torque. The Svartpilen 250 is so distinctive that one would buy it for its looks alone. It received a minor price hike recently and is now priced at INR 1.84 Lakh.

Benelli Leoncino

Benelli has two Scramblers in their portfolio, namely Leoncino 250 and Leoncino 500. One of the most defining traits of a Scrambler is its ability to go off the road and deal with the terrain while maintaining its poise. Now the Leoncino twins might not feel that comfortable on rough terrains but their overall styling helps them qualify to enter the ‘Scrambler’ category. The Leoncino successfully blends traditional scrambler design with modern accents and technology. The Leoncino 500 is powered by a 500cc In-line 2-cylinder, DOHC, Liquid-cooled engine good enough for 47.5 ps @ 8500 rpm and 46 nm of torque @ 6000 rpm. It is priced at INR 4.79 Lakh (ex-showroom)

On the other hand, Leoncino 250 is powered by a 249cc Single-cylinder, 4-stroke, Liquid-cooled engine which churns out 25.8 ps @ 9250 rpm and 21 nm of torque @ 8000 rpm. It will set you back by INR 2.5 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Triumph Street Scrambler

After Ducati revived the Scrambler brand, Triumph stepped in to ride on the hype which followed. Their first attempt at making a Scrambler got us the Street Scrambler. Based on the underpinnings of Street Twin, the Street Scrambler received some necessary changes to match its characteristics. Triumph tweaked around the suspension, replaced alloys with wire-spoked rims and installed an upswept exhaust system. It will put a smile on your face if you decide to go for mild-offroading. Powered by a 900cc parallel-twin engine, the Street Scrambler makes 64.1 bhp @ 7500 rpm and 80 nm of torque @ 3200 rpm. It is priced at INR 8.55 Lakh.

Triumph Scrambler 1200

Triumph brought in the Scrambler 1200 for the people who wanted more from the Street Scrambler. Triumph swapped in a bigger engine and made the Scrambler 1200 even more capable than the Street Scrambler. Its upswept exhaust and 21-inch front wheel accompanied with capable suspension setup from Showa and Ohlins guarantees that it won’t shy away from getting down and dirty. Unlike the Street Scrambler, the Scrambler 1200 can prove to be quite a hoot off the road. Its powerful 1200cc parallel-twin engine makes sure that the wide grin stays plastered on your face even if you decide to get on the road and munch some highway miles. The Scrambler 1200 makes 89 bhp and 110 nm of torque. To own one, you need to shell out INR 10.73 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Ducati Scrambler 800 Range

Bless the folks over at Ducati who blessed the current generation of motorcyclists with Scramblers! When Ducati revived the Scrambler brand, motorcyclists around the globe loved the idea of an affordable Ducati which remained stylish, retained the manic characteristics and had a rich legacy. It became an instant success and turned fortunes for Ducati.

Starting with the Scrambler Icon, it gives a nod to the original 1962 Scrambler made by Ducati and is the most affordable of the lot. It is easy to ride and makes perfect sense for our riding conditions. Its minimalistic bodywork, round headlamps and offset round instrument cluster gives it a distinctive identity. Powered by a 803cc L-twin motor, it makes 73 hp @ 8250 rpm and 67 nm of torque @ 5750 rpm. The most affordable Scrambler from Ducati costs INR 7.89 Lakh.

Moving on to the next offering by Ducati, the Scrambler Café Racer has always been in an existential crisis. To break it down, it is basically a café racer built on the foundations of Scrambler Icon. It departs from a comfortable riding position of the Icon and takes the more aggressive way thanks to the aluminum clip-ons and a new single-piece seat. The new cool blue livery is inspired by the 125 GP racer which carried a similar color for its racing efforts. It also gets a different set of tires and accompanied with sporty riding ergonomics, the Scrambler Café Racer is a hoot to ride in the corners. The Café Racer that will set you back by Rs 9.78 lakh.

Scramblers and Flat tracking might not fit in the same sentence but if you think about it, Scramblers won’t feel out of place on a flat track. The reason why Ducati went ahead with building a flat tracker named Scrambler Full Throttle. The Full Throttle gets a special Black and Yellow colour scheme. It gets side number holders to stick your racing number onto in case you ever decide to go flat-tracking. It also features wider handlebars and low seat height to make your flat tracking experience a rather enjoyable one. The Full Throttle is priced at INR 8.92 Lakh.

The Scrambler Desert Sled is the most hard-core of the lot, built with just one intent, to take on the unknown. With long-travel suspension, knobby Pirelli tires wrapped on 19-/17-inch wheels and a new tubular chassis with more reinforcements, this Scrambler is one of the truest representations of its genre. It can take a lot of beating and it would still guarantee you the fun! To get a Scrambler Desert Sled, you will have to pay INR 9.93 Lakh.

Ducati Scrambler 1100 Range

Built on the momentum the Scrambler 800 created, Scrambler 1100 brings in more power on the table and hence, more fun!

The base model gets the new 86PS/88Nm 1,079cc L-twin that’s based on the Monster 1100’s engine but with a new valve overlap and new throttle bodies. The engine is ride-by-wire so you get three riding modes. It also gets traction control. An upgraded engine and updated set of electronics means more fun as compared to the Scrambler 800. All of this comes wearing a new, rounder, larger skin that looks more proportionate than the skinny-spartan Scrambler 800. Yours for Rs 10.90 lakh ex-showroom for the base model.

Then comes the special edition of the Scrambler 1100. It uses a lower, tapered handlebar for a slightly more tucked-in riding position. It also gets a set of spoke wheels which enhance the Scrambler feel even more. There is also a series of brushed aluminum trim bits. It also gets a custom grey color and retro-correct brown seat. The Special is priced at Rs 11.12 lakh ex-showroom, roughly Rs 20,000 more than the base model.

The Scrambler 1100 Sport is the top of the line Scrambler from Ducati. It is available only in a matte-black scheme with twin orange stripes. The Sport, staying true to its name also offers the sharpest riding position of the lot. It comes with Ohlins suspension as standard and is a fully adjustable unit. The Sport is priced at Rs 11.42 lakh ex-showroom, which is Rs 30,000 more than the Special and Rs 50,000 more than the base.