New KTM 790 Adventure R Features, Tech Specs, Image Gallery, Video, Expected India Launch And Prices

KTM pulled the covers off its all-new, production ready KTM 790 Duke at EICMA, Milan on November 7, 2017 along with a KTM 790 Adventure R prototype, hinting how the Austrian firm’s model line-up will further expand, thanks to its all new engine generation with its 799cc LC8c parallel twin powerplant. We’ve already published a detailed report about the KTM 790 Duke. This time, we’ve covered all you need to know about the new KTM 790 Adventure R.

New KTM 790 Adventure R India Launch Date (Expected)

The new KTM 790 Adventure R is still in its prototype stage and we expect to see the production spec model at the 2018 EICMA motorcycle show. The India launch is expected to happen after the KTM 790 Duke which is scheduled to arrive by 2019. So expect to see the new middleweight adventure motorcycle on Indian shores by early 2020.

New KTM 790 Adventure R Price In India (Expected)

The motorcycle will most likely arrive via the CKD route and will be assembled in Pune, Maharashtra. Local assembly will enable KTM to price the 790 Adventure R aggressively and we expect it to arrive between the INR 7-9 lakh (on-road) price bracket.

New KTM 790 Adventure R Features and Details

The KTM 790 Adventure R will be designed to be lightweight and compact midrange travel enduro with cross-country ability.

The KTM 790 Adventure R prototype embraces the Austrian company’s READY TO RACE philosophy. With its high dashboard tower, single seat, tiny LED lights and low-slung fuel tanks, the KTM 790 Adventure R is inspired by the KTM Rally machines. The LC8c punches hard from inside its lightweight and extremely rugged chassis, complete with WP Suspension components front and rear. The production version of the 790 Adventure R, as told by KTM, would come with the very best electronic rider assistance package too.

New KTM 790 Adventure R Engine And Specifications

The new KTM 790 Adventure R will use the Austrian brand’s all new in-line twin cylinder LC8c engine that also powers the new 790 Duke. The new 799cc in-line twin cylinder motor on the 790 Duke is tuned to produce a maximum power output of 105 PS at 9000 rpm and 86 Nm of torque at 8000 rpm and comes paired to a six speed transmission. For the 790 Adventure R though, we expect the motor to receive a different state of tune for more low- and mid-range punch.

New KTM 790 Adventure R Safety

KTM offers supermoto riding mode, lean angle sensing traction control and other riding modes including a customizable track mode on the 790 Duke and we expect all those features on the 790 Adventure R too, although the middleweight tourer may also receive an additional off-road mode. Owners can also opt for the KTM My Ride system which will be available as an optional feature.

New KTM 790 Adventure R Image Gallery

New KTM 790 Adventure R Video