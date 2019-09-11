Kawasaki India Announces A New Paint Scheme For The MY20 Ninja 400

Kawasaki recently announced the addition of a new colour option for its lightweight sports champion, Ninja 400, in India. Which means the bike now gets a Metallic Spark Black/Lime Green and a Lime Green/Ebony (KRT edition) paint scheme, however, this new colour option will be available in limited numbers only. Meaning the 2020 Ninja 400 will now get two colour options to choose from: 10 units of Metallic Spark Black/Lime Green and 10 units of Lime Green/Ebony(KRT edition), both of these paint schemes will be available with a price tag of INR 4,99,000 (ex-showroom, India).

As the 2020 Ninja 400 will be produced in limited numbers, the bookings for the bike will be closed soon after reaching the targeted numbers. So, customers who want to purchase the bike will have to book the new Ninja 400 at any IKM (India Kawasaki Motors) authorized dealership as soon as possible and expect the deliveries of the bike to commence in the last week of September 2019. Talking about the bike, the Ninja 400 belongs to the Ninja Supersports family, which is why the bike has the capability, power, performance and stability of a much premium and high-end offering. Also, the stability, handling and features on this bike, make it one of the best in its segment. The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is not only a relatively small displacement sports bike but is also the right option for those who are willing to buy a performance sports bike between 300 and 650cc.

Some of the highlights of 2020 Ninja 400 are:

Eye-catchy graphics

399cc Liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine

Lightweight trellis frame.

Comfortable Riding Position

Largest disc brake in class

High-grade cockpit.

Twin LED headlamp

Lightweight Sporty Handling

The lightest clutch in its class with Assist & Slipper Clutch

Some of the premium features are: