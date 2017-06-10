First 2017 Honda Civic Type R Gets USD 200,000 Bid; All Proceeds Will Go To Good Cause

The first production 2017 Honda Civic Type R made for the US is up for bid and for a good cause. The bid that started at USD 34,775 has already reached USD 200,000 within the first two days of the six day auction. It isn’t the final bid and it is likely to go up. All the money from the auction will go to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. The car which is up for auction wears Aegean Blue Metallic paint and the Type R package includes the rear wing, center outlet exhaust, and signature red Honda badges.

Honda’s Civic Type R packs some serious power and the development car clocked a lap time of 7 minutes 43.8 seconds at the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The new Civic Type R was part of the all-new tenth-generation Civic’s development programme and was engineered to deliver the most rewarding drive in the hot hatch segment, both on road and on the race track. At its heart is the optimised and refined 2.0-litre VTEC TURBO engine, producing 320 PS and 400Nm of torque. New lower gear ratios in the six-speed manual transmission are aimed to further improve the car’s acceleration.

The 2017 Civic Type R is 16kg lighter than the previous model’s, with a torsional stiffness improvement of 38%, which provides significant benefits to steering response and cornering stability.

Via Bring A Trailer

