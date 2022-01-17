Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG Gets Finally Launched!

The newest launch from Maruti Suzuki now gets a new powertrain option. Maruti Suzuki India Limited, today announced the launch of the CNG variant of its All-New Celerio. The Celerio now gets the S-CNG technology which not only offers enhanced safety but better performance as well. The Celerio was crowned as the most efficient gasoline car on the Indian roads and the CNG variant is also breaking records of its predecessors. Adding to all this is the price. This compact feature-rich CNG vehicle is priced at ₹6,58,000/-. Let’s take a closer look and see what else does this CNG variant offer.

What’s New?

The car does not offer any design changes neither on the inside nor on the outside. The only way to distinguish this car from its gasoline counterpart is the CNG badging at the rear. The interior is the same as what was seen on the VXi variant of the petrol-only Celerio. The features are the same and the car gets, the same HVAC, central-locking, power windows, and electric ORVMs. Safety features are also the same with 2-Airbags, ABS, and parking sensors.

Coming to performance, the CNG variant is powered by the next-generation Dual Jet, Dual VVT K-Series 1.0L engine and has a CNG tank capacity of 60L. In terms of power output, the car offers 56HP and 82.1Nm of torque in CNG mode as compared to 64HP and 89Nm in gasoline mode. Celerio CNG is highly fuel-efficient and the company claims that the car gives a mileage of 35.60 Km/Kg.

Maruti Suzuki S-CNG Technology

Maruti Suzuki factory-fitted S-CNG vehicles are equipped with dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and an intelligent injection system. Vehicles are specially tuned and calibrated to deliver optimum performance and enhanced drivability across all kinds of terrains. S-CNG vehicles are also designed for safety, engine durability, convenience, and great mileage.

The launch of Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG vehicle range is aligned to and complements the Government of India’s vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the country’s primary energy mix from 6.2% now to 15% by 2030. While the Government is working to rapidly increase the CNG fuel pumps network in the country, Maruti Suzuki has many more CNG offerings ready to hit the market.