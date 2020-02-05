Trending:
Kite Concept by Hyundai – Auto Expo 2020

Added in: Hyundai
Today, Hyundai Motors India showcased the concept, Hyundai Kite, a two-seat buggy at Auto Expo 2020. This buggy doesn’t have any roof and doors and it is characterised by light shapes and brushless electrical propulsion.

The Concept car overcomes the idea of a vehicle moving on the road and on the water without boundaries between exteriors and interiors, being just not a vehicle but a place that enhance the experience of the driver.

Kite Concept by Hyundai 01
Kite Concept by Hyundai 09
Kite Concept by Hyundai 08
Kite Concept by Hyundai 07
Kite Concept by Hyundai 06
Kite Concept by Hyundai 05
Kite Concept by Hyundai 04
Kite Concept by Hyundai 03
Kite Concept by Hyundai 02

Hyundai
,
