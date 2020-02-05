Kite Concept by Hyundai – Auto Expo 2020

Today, Hyundai Motors India showcased the concept, Hyundai Kite, a two-seat buggy at Auto Expo 2020. This buggy doesn’t have any roof and doors and it is characterised by light shapes and brushless electrical propulsion.

The Concept car overcomes the idea of a vehicle moving on the road and on the water without boundaries between exteriors and interiors, being just not a vehicle but a place that enhance the experience of the driver.

