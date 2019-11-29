Hyundai Venue Receives Over 80,000 Bookings Within 6 Months Of Launch

Recently, India’s first smart car, Hyundai Venue, managed to cross the 80,000 bookings milestone in less than 6 months from its launch. Currently, the Venue is the 12th best-selling car in India, as it managed to sell around 8,576 units in October 2019. Apart from this, the Venue recently set a new sales record, by selling around 42,681 units within 5 months of its launch. The prices for the Hyundai Venue start from INR 6,50,000 (ex-showroom, India) and go up to INR 10,84,000 (ex-showroom, India).

Talking about the car, the Venue gets a confident and tough character, thanks to Hyundai’s signature design language and the vehicle’s bold SUVish stance. The side profile of the car showcases a solid and full volume wheel arch along with a strong character line, while the front bold mesh pattern grille incorporates the new Hyundai signature face. Also, the unique character line flows over the body and blends into the tail lamps. In terms of dimensions, the Hyundai Venue is 3,995 mm long, 1,770 wide and 1,590 mm tall, and also gets a boot space capacity of more than 350 litres.

Currently, the Venue is offered in 6 variants: E, S, SX, SX(Dual-tone), SX(O) and SX+, and gets a total of 4 drivetrain options: a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 81 HP and 114 Nm of peak torque paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, a 1-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing over 120 HP and 172 Nm of peak torque paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed automatic gearbox and finally a 1.4-litre diesel engine producing 90 HP and 220 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. As of now, the Venue is Hyundai’s 3rd most successful car this month, after the Elite i20 and Grand i10, and also currently the 2nd best-selling compact SUV in the Indian market after the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

In other news, Hyundai Motor India recently flagged-off the all-new Aura sedan, to test its strengths and capabilities in persistent Indian weather and driving conditions. The Aura compact sedan will now have to go through strenuous physical tests to prove its worth, which is why Hyundai will be sending an Aura (test vehicle) in a camouflage cover on a journey across India to test its endurance from the Indian Peninsular Region, covering the Deserts to the Great Himalayas and the Eastern Coastlines. Stay tuned to know more about Hyundai’s upcoming cars!