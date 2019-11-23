2019 LA Auto Show: Hyundai Unveils The New Vision T Plug-in Hybrid Concept

Korean carmaker, Hyundai Motors, recently unveiled the Vision T Plug-in Hybrid SUV Concept at the 2019 Los Angeles International Auto Show. The Vision T is the seventh concept car to come out of Hyundai’s Design Center in the past few years. This new concept expresses Hyundai’s new evolving global design language. Talking about the car, the Vision T concept gets an urban SUV design, a matte-green exterior finish and a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Also Read: Check Out The Official Images Of The New-Generation Hyundai Verna

In terms of design, the Vision T gets a sensuous and sporty design theme that revolves around the concept of dynamism. This concept vehicle aspires to be one of the most dynamic SUVs ever, thanks to its new urban design direction. Talking about dimensions, the Vision T is 4,610 mm long, 2,014 mm wide, 1,704 mm tall, and gets a wheelbase of about 2,804 mm. The side profile of the car conveys a continual sense of speed and forward motion, while the long hood, sloping roofline, long wheelbase and short overhangs reflect the dynamic character of the SUV. The Vision T also uses geometric angles and edges to create the perfect blend of sleek design and bold dynamics.

The Vision T charging port is located on the passenger side rear quarter panel and features a sliding cover. When charging, the “Blue Drive” symbol is illuminated, indicating the system is actively charging. The battery state of charge is also visually indicated externally in a metered, circular light cluster, creating a complete circle appearance when fully charged. “We pursue innovative solutions in design and add emotional value to our product experience through sensuous sportiness design language,” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center.

Also Read: Hyundai’s Aura Sedan Has Started Its Test Run Across The Country

In other news, Hyundai Motor India flagged-off the all-new Aura sedan, to test its strengths and capabilities in persistent Indian weather and driving conditions. The Korean carmaker is gearing up to take on the compact sedan segment in India, which is why the Aura compact sedan will now have to go through strenuous physical tests to prove its worth. Hyundai has now sent an Aura (test vehicle) in a camouflage cover on a journey across India to test its endurance from the Indian Peninsular Region, covering the Deserts to the Great Himalayas and the Eastern Coastlines.