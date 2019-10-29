Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition: Top-5 Highlights

South Korean car manufacturer, Hyundai, recently introduced a new Special Edition of the Santro, to celebrate the 1st Anniversary of its new-gen version. The new Santro Anniversary Edition gets many stylish features and a couple of new attractive design elements that highlight the car and make it stand apart from the standard Santro. Prices for the Santro Anniversary Edition start from INR 5,16,890 for the Sportz MT variant and go up to INR 5,74,890 for the Sportz AMT variant. Let’s have a look at all the main highlights of the car:

New Wheel Covers

This special edition version of the Santro gets a new gunmetal grey wheel cover that helps enhance the overall sporty look of the car.

Gloss Black Parts

The Anniversary Edition also gets many coloured design elements such as black door handles, black painted ORVMs and glossy black roof rails.

Aqua Teal Inserts

The Aqua Teal colour is heavily used for the interior of the Santro Special Edition. The list of spaces using this attractive colour option includes: the sporty black dashboard, the new seat fabric, gearstick panel and the AC vents.

Anniversary Edition Emblem

The Anniversary Edition Emblem on the car is one of the most important elements on this special edition Santro, as it helps the car stand out from the common crowd. Also, the chrome garnish and body side moulding slightly enhance the look of this car.

Variants and Paint Schemes

The Anniversary Edition is only available in two variants: Sportz MT and Sportz AMT. While the paint schemes are restricted to only 2 options: Aqua Teal and Polar White.

Mechanically, the Santro is powered by a 1.1-litre, 4 cylinder motor which can run on petrol and CNG both. The petrol version can produce 68 HP of power and 99 Nm of peak torque, while the CNG version produces slightly low power figures of 58 HP and 84 Nm of peak torque. The engine is then paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed automatic transmission. Also, the South Korean carmaker, Hyundai, recently announced the development of the world’s first Machine Learning based Smart Cruise Control (SCC-ML). This technology merges the driver’s patterns and the car’s self-driving behaviour, creating a custom-created experience for the driver. This industry-first technology uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) within Hyundai’s Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) feature and is expected to be fitted in future Hyundai vehicles soon.