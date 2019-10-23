Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition Launched, Prices Start From INR 5,16,890

Today, Hyundai Motor India announced the introduction of the Santro Anniversary Edition to celebrate the 1st Anniversary of the new-gen Santro. The Anniversary Edition will only be available in two variants: Sportz MT and Sportz AMT. The paint scheme options are also restricted to 2: Aqua Teal and Polar White. Prices for the Santro Anniversary Edition start from INR 5,16,890 for the Sportz MT variant and go up to INR 5,74,890 for the Sportz AMT variant.

Talking about the car, the new Anniversary Edition gets additional features and enhanced upgrades like a new gunmetal grey wheel cover, sporty black door handles, black interiors with Aqua Teal inserts, black painted ORVMs, new seat fabric and Aqua Teal inserts on AC vents. The other unique Santro Anniversary Edition accessories available are a set of glossy black roof rails, the Anniversary Edition Emblem, rear chrome garnish and body side moulding. Mechanically, the Santro is powered by a 1.1-litre, 4 cylinder motor which can run on petrol and CNG both. The petrol version can produce 68 HP of power and 99 Nm of peak torque, while the CNG version produces slightly low power figures of 58 HP and 84 Nm of peak torque. The engine is then paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed automatic transmission.

Commenting on the launch of the Special Anniversary Edition of the New SANTRO, Mr Vikas Jain, National Sales Head, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “The SANTRO is a prestigious and legendary brand in India that has gone on to craft numerous milestones over the last two decades. To celebrate the First Anniversary of SANTRO, we are glad to announce the Anniversary Edition of SANTRO with various new features further enhancing customer experience and happiness. The Anniversary edition will entice our customers and continue to strengthen SANTRO’s legacy on the pillars of Global Technology, Stylish Design and World Class Features. The SANTRO is developed to meet the needs of Indian Families with a focus to create a “Masterpiece Product” offering customers a great ownership experience.”