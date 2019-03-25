The 10th Generation Honda Accord Is Revealed Ahead of Its Launch

The new 10th generation Honda Accord and the Honda Accord Hybrid have been unveiled before the 2019 Bangkok International Motor Show. These cars now get distinctive design changes, with new drivetrains and more fuel-efficient engines. The new Honda Accord is expected to launch in India by the end of this year and might be priced around Rs 35 – 45 lakhs. In the Indian market for a few generations now, will the 10th generation model bring back the glory days of the Accord in the Indian market? We will have to wait to find out.

The 2020 Honda Accord is designed similar to the latest Honda Civic and is indirectly related to the second generation of the Honda Amaze. Basically, the sedan design in the Honda bloodline is passed on to the new generation Accord. The headlamps now have full LED units and also get a chrome grille. The standard car will get 17-inch alloy wheels, whereas the sporty hybrid model gets 18-inch alloys. The new roofline of the Accord slopes down gently towards the end of the chassis structure and reveals the three-box design. The taillamps fold around the corner and get a C-shaped designed for an attractive look.

The interior is designed aggressively to give the car a sporty vibe. The Accord also gets steering-mounted controls with a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster sitting behind it. It is also equipped with an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple Car Play. A new head-up display along with a wireless charger are some of the latest and most-advanced features this car is loaded with. We expect the Indian-spec Accord to get the lane-watch camera and the wireless-charging feature. The International model of the Accord gets premium safety features like the Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), the Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow (ACC with LSF), Lane Keeping/Departure Assist System (LKADS), Auto High-Beam (AHB), Multi-View Camera System (MVCS) and Cross Traffic Monitor (CTM).

The 2 drivetrains offered with the new-gen Honda Accord are: A 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol that produces 192 HP and 260Nm of torque or and a 2-litre petrol engine equipped with 2 electric motors which can provide a combined output of 215 HP and 290 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre petrol engine will provide a mileage of 16.4 kmpl, while the 2-litre petrol engine will provide a mileage of more than 24 kmpl. Both these engines are paired with an automatic (CVT) gearbox. The 2-litre hybrid engine will offer different driving modes such as the EV Drive Mode(Full Electric), Hybrid Drive Mode(Fuel-Efficient), Sport Drive Mode(Maximum Performance) and Engine Drive Mode(Charge/Low Battery).

The new 10th-generation Honda Accord is priced between Rs 35 lakh and Rs 42 lakh in the international market. Currently, India only has the 9th generation Accord in the market which is priced at Rs 43.5 lakhs (ex-showroom, Mumbai). If the new-gen Accord does launch in India by the end of this year, it will directly rival the Volkswagen Passat, Toyota Camry Hybrid and the Skoda Superb in the premium-executive sedan segment. The 10th generation facelift of the Accord is expected to launch in India by the end of this year or early 2020, stay tuned for more updates.