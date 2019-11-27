2020 Honda City: Top-5 Highlights

Recently, Honda launched the 5th generation City sedan in Thailand. This new-generation sedan gets various new upgrades and a Euro-5 compliant engine. Also, for the first time, the new Honda City will be available with an RS variant. The car is expected to launch in India by mid-2020 and the prices are expected to be slightly higher than the outgoing model. Have a look at some of the main highlights of the new 2020 Honda City:

Also Read: Honda Civic Retains Top Spot In The Executive Sedan Segment

BS-VI Compliant engine

The all-new Honda City comes fitted with a new Euro-5/BS-VI compliant turbocharged 1.0-litre, DOHC, 3-cylinder, VTEC petrol engine. The turbocharger on this engine enhances combustion efficiency and provides a maximum power output of 122 PS at 5,500 rpm and 173 Nm of peak torque between 2,000 to 4,500 rpm. The engine is then mated to a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) gearbox to provide a fuel efficiency figure of 23.8 km/l.

New Sporty Variant

The RS variant of the City comes with a complete set of sporty aero parts including a gloss black front grille with the RS emblem, a sporty front bumper, a set of LED headlights with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights), LED fog lights, a sporty black power-retractable side door mirror, a gloss black trunk spoiler with the RS logo and a set of new sporty 16-inch alloy wheels.

Updated design

In terms of design, the new Honda City gets a bunch of new exterior highlights like a set of projector headlights with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights), LED taillights, a chrome front grille, shark fin antenna and newly-designed 15-inch alloy wheels. Talking about the interior, the car gets a bigger and much more spacious cabin when compared to the previous-generation model, along with leather seats, a dual-tone ivory/black interior (SV variant only), a piano black console, and a set of chrome inside door handles, to enhance the overall premium appeal of the car.

Advanced Features

The car gets various technologically advanced features like a Multi-information Display (MID) with illumination, an 8-inch advanced touch display with Apple CarPlay and Siri voice control, a multi-function steering wheel with HFT, Bluetooth connectivity and an automatic air-conditioning system. Apart from this, the car is also equipped with a new 7-speed paddle-shift system and cruise control.

Variants and Colour Options

The new 2020 Honda City will be available in 4 variants: RS, SV, V and S, and the colour options available are: Ignite Red Metallic (exclusively for the RS variant), Platinum White Pearl (exclusively for the RS and SV variants), Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, and Taffeta White for the V and S variants. Stay tuned for more updates about the latest-generation Honda City.