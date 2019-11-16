The New Ferrari Roma Is A Front-Engined V8 GT Coupe

One of the world’s most popular sportscar manufacturers, Ferrari, recently unveiled a new front-engined GT Coupe called Roma. This new Grand Touring car was revealed during a dedicated event held in Rome’s historic Stadio Dei Marmi in the presence of a select group of customers and international media. This beautiful new car also reminds us of Ferrari’s mid-front-engined grand touring past, while guaranteeing modern-day performance.

In terms of design, the Ferrari Roma gets an elegant and pure design. The exterior of the car gets minimal curves and maintains a simple and clean design. All the sporty and extreme detailing has been removed to enhance the premium, luxury Grand Touring character of the car. In terms of performance, the Roma can complete 0-100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds, 0-200 kmph in 9.3 seconds and achieve a top speed of 320 kmph. The reason behind this incredible performance figures is that the car is fitted with a 3855cc turbocharged V8 engine that produces around 611 HP between 5,750 – 7,500 rpm and 760 Nm of peak torque from 3,000 rpm. All this power is sent to the rear wheels via an F1-derived 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Talking about dimensions, the Roma is 4656mm long, 1974mm wide and 1301mm tall. Also, the car gets a sufficiently long wheelbase of 2,670mm, a kerb weight of 1,570 kgs and a 50-50 front-rear weight distribution. The Roma is also fitted with all the premium safety and entertainment features available in other Ferraris. Some of the main safety and assistive features include ABS with EBD, EPS (Electronic Power Steering) and VDC (Vehicle Dynamic Control). The car also gets a set of 20-inch wheels which are fitted with 245 section tyres at the front and 285 section tyres at the rear. Also, the front gets a set of 390mm disc brakes, while the rear gets a pair of 360mm disc brakes. On the other hand, the fuel consumption figures haven’t been revealed yet and the price of the car is also unavailable. Stay tuned for more updates!