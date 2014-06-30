Home Features The Maruti 800 Convertible – modified by JS Designs
By Ayan GhoshJune 30, 2014

The Maruti 800 was the little cherub of the Indian market, until MSIL decided to axe it last year ending more than a two decade old run that initiated a population towards all things automotive. Over the years several 800s have been subjected to budget modifications ranging from macabre chop jobs to some keenly done up cars. Convertibles always had that aspirational value in India, and Mr.Jagjit Singh of JS Designs, New Delhi decided to cash in.

First impressions are neat. Even a hundred fleeting glances cannot unearth its humble roots. Mr. Singh has managed to do a commendable job on this one, taking a painstaking 3 years to complete the whole project. He says “These days everybody has the access to internet and they are watching Hollywood flicks on expensive sports car. Every youngster aspires and dreams to drive them one day but everybody is not born with a silver spoon in their mouth. Even a used high end car will come around 65 to 70 lakh and this is where I come in the picture! I am trying to give them the experience of the luxury car without burning a hole in their pockets.”

Coming back to the car- all the bodywork and design is completely new, built/fabricated from scratch. Considerable effort has gone to achieve the high levels of fit and finish. The design mimics that of other pricey convertibles, but manages to straddle the tiny 800 platform without much disproportion. The front grille has disappeared for a cleaner look, and the standard headlamps have been replaced by Fiat Palio units. The front bumper, bonnet as well as the A-pillars and windscreen are all new.

Maruti 800 Covertible by JS Design (2)

 A couple of doors are wiped off the sides and there’s a stylish albeit faux air vent and creases that completely change the character of the side profile.  The rear sees a complete rework as well, with round tail lamps borrowed from the Chevrolet Spark and a set of twin exhausts to round things off. The nifty canvas top can be retracted to reveal the tiny roadster in all its glory. Finished in racy red, the car sits on some aftermarket wheels and beefy rubber. The boot is topped off with a metal luggage rack.

photograph courtesy TheAutomotiveIndia

The interiors are surprisingly spruced up, with an all new dashboard finished in matching red with black inserts and great attention to detail. There are new HVAC vents, gear knob, sportier seats, a sports steering wheel and an integrated entertainment system with a LCD head unit.

Let us know what you think about this modified Maruti 800 Convertible via comments!

Mr. Jagjit Singh with his creation.
  1. Very very creative, it shows his passion. Excellent work, really praise worthy and maybe you can add a small grill in the front, but this looks just so cute

    Reply

  2. This modified car actually looks better than the original
    DC , learn something….

    Awesome result, hats off !!!

    Reply

  4. Awesome and perfect modification …… even would like to turn my alto into convertible but with little more sporty look…!!!

    Reply

  6. PROS
    The overall work is praiseworthy.
    Body work and lines are precise and neat hen compared to other local mods.

    CONS
    The headlights seem oversized for the design.
    The rear carrier spoils the sports car looks.

    Reply

  7. Not really a car fan. But his work really floored me. Helmet off to him. The fit and finish in this car is top notch. No one at first glance can remotely guess that its a custom built car, really nice work.

    Reply

  9. A very nicely done modification.
    The front woukd look better with a grill. The Dashboard is nice. A leather cover on it would add to the richness of the Convertible.
    Rest all very good for a M800. No signs of its origin at all.

    Reply

  12. Wow… Great work done Singh Saab…Can you modify my Wagon R to this class look ??? how much need to be spent???

    Reply

  14. Wow good creation. .. sirji whats the cost incurred …
    [email protected]

    Reply

  16. Top job, this is the benchmark for all the other coach builders in india.
    Im really impressed. Clean restrained customisation. Looks simple at first glance… but a trained eye can see the immense trouble thats gone into making it. Less is more.
    Top Man Mr. Jagjit. Hope to see some more stuff from you. Cheers!!

    Reply

  19. GREAT car, should start production and publish price. I will be the first one to buy this product.

    Reply

  21. Fantastic job.

    What will be the cost of modifications?
    Would like to go for the same with front grill like Mercedes or BMW, outer paint coat of Green (Ref. Berger’s 4A0403 Green with Envi or 4A0402 Lime Crazy). Carrier shown in to be replaced by spoiler with LED brake lights.

    Can also consider for the modifications like hard top Thar CRDe.

    Reply

  25. Me….. also interesting to do this thing with my car.
    Would you like to do my work. If interested please let me know about the details.

    Reply

  31. Hai Sirji, I’m Suresh from South India, Tamil Nadu, i m intrested to Buy a Modified Car like ur Maruthi 800, if u have any car for redy to Sale, Pls just inform me, cost n other details, my cont No 0 94440 27623, Thank u

    Reply

  32. Sirji I had seen ur car modification its I need to buy like this if u have any sale car like this just the cost with pics to my mail

    Reply

  33. sir i am biggest fan of your and your perfect modified car . sir i think your are i specialist car dessigner and modification . you have a most creation thinking in cars so i like it and soon you will became great indian car dessigner and customs …sir one thing i want to know how much the cost i you want to sell it…?? . IS the modified car maruti 800 old model or new model.sir please reply……..

    Reply

  34. How much money does this modification cost you, and if this car is for sell how much money do you want? If not for sale please do me a favour to provide the address of the place where this car is modified.

    Reply
