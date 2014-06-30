The Maruti 800 Convertible – modified by JS Designs

The Maruti 800 was the little cherub of the Indian market, until MSIL decided to axe it last year ending more than a two decade old run that initiated a population towards all things automotive. Over the years several 800s have been subjected to budget modifications ranging from macabre chop jobs to some keenly done up cars. Convertibles always had that aspirational value in India, and Mr.Jagjit Singh of JS Designs, New Delhi decided to cash in.

First impressions are neat. Even a hundred fleeting glances cannot unearth its humble roots. Mr. Singh has managed to do a commendable job on this one, taking a painstaking 3 years to complete the whole project. He says “These days everybody has the access to internet and they are watching Hollywood flicks on expensive sports car. Every youngster aspires and dreams to drive them one day but everybody is not born with a silver spoon in their mouth. Even a used high end car will come around 65 to 70 lakh and this is where I come in the picture! I am trying to give them the experience of the luxury car without burning a hole in their pockets.”

Coming back to the car- all the bodywork and design is completely new, built/fabricated from scratch. Considerable effort has gone to achieve the high levels of fit and finish. The design mimics that of other pricey convertibles, but manages to straddle the tiny 800 platform without much disproportion. The front grille has disappeared for a cleaner look, and the standard headlamps have been replaced by Fiat Palio units. The front bumper, bonnet as well as the A-pillars and windscreen are all new.

A couple of doors are wiped off the sides and there’s a stylish albeit faux air vent and creases that completely change the character of the side profile. The rear sees a complete rework as well, with round tail lamps borrowed from the Chevrolet Spark and a set of twin exhausts to round things off. The nifty canvas top can be retracted to reveal the tiny roadster in all its glory. Finished in racy red, the car sits on some aftermarket wheels and beefy rubber. The boot is topped off with a metal luggage rack.

The interiors are surprisingly spruced up, with an all new dashboard finished in matching red with black inserts and great attention to detail. There are new HVAC vents, gear knob, sportier seats, a sports steering wheel and an integrated entertainment system with a LCD head unit.

Let us know what you think about this modified Maruti 800 Convertible via comments!