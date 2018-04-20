Electric Vehicle Manufacturers Applaud Government’s Licence Policy

Electric Vehicle industry has welcomed the recent decision of the government on the licence scenario for light motor vehicles. Ministry of Road Transport and Highway had recently proposed that license should be mandatory only for medium/heavy goods and passenger vehicles only. No other vehicle will require separate endorsement, even if they are used for commercial purposes.

The Supreme Court has stamped this decision stating that “The exemption from the requirement to obtain the endorsement for commercial vehicles would apply to Motor cycle without gear, Motor cycle with gear. Light Motor Vehicle (goods/passenger) and e-rickshaw/ e-cart.”

Welcoming this move, Ayush Lohia, CEO, Lohia Auto Industries said that the future of EVs looks quite promising for e-rickshaws plying on Indian roads. The new policy will accelerate the acceptance and popularity of e-rickshaws in the country. The new policy is also in sync with government’s aims to make India a 100% electric vehicle nation by 2030 as these machines not only help users save money, but also promote a safe and clean environment which is the biggest health concern today.

He also added that the pollution levels growing at an alarming rate, restorative steps in the form of electric vehicles are the need of the hour. The action will prove to be beneficial for both consumers and the nation in the long run.

Images for representation purpose only