The New Ducati Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour Is The Perfect Blend Of Touring And Technology

Italian superbike manufacturer, Ducati, recently launched its new updated lineup of bikes at the Ducati World Premiere. All the bikes that were unveiled at this Premiere were the MY20 versions and will be launched in the global market soon enough. One of the most awaited bikes at this event was the new Streetfighter V4. However, there were many more bikes that were shown at this event, and the Ducati Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour was one of them. Have a look at the bike in the video below:

Just like the Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro, the 1260 S Grand Tour also gets Testastretta DVT, Liquid-cooled, L-Twin Cylinder 1262cc motor that produces 158 HP at 9,500 rpm and 129 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. This engine is paired with a 6-speed DQS (QuickShifter) gearbox and also gets an Electronic Fuel Injection System and a Ride-by-Wire throttle system. In terms of safety, the bike gets different riding modes, power modes, cornering ABS, DTC (Ducati Traction Control), DWC (Ducati Wheelie Control), DCL (Ducati Cornering Lights), Additional LED lights, Vehicle Hold Control (VHC) and a TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System).

Talking about features, the 1260 S Grand Tour also gets DSS (Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo), Cruise Control, Ducati Hands-free, Hands-free fuel tank cap, backlit handlebar switches, 5-inch colour TFT display, full-LED headlight, auto-off indicators, DMS (Ducati Multimedia System), heated handgrips, center stand and a premium seat. The bike is currently Euro-4 compliant and is expected to be Euro-5 compliant soon enough. Apart from all these features, the bike weighs 238 kgs (Kerb), gets a 20-litre fuel tank capacity, an adjustable seat height of 825-845 mm and a total wheelbase of 1,585 mm.

In other news, Ducati recently unveiled 3 new motorcycles at the annual Ducati World Premier 2019. The list includes the new Streetfighter V4, the 2020 Panigale V4 and the all-new Panigale V2. The Streetfighter V4 is a naked bike and one of the most powerful Ducatis, as it produces over 208 HP of power in the stock version and 220 HP when fitted with Akrapovic Exhaust system, which is also 6 kgs lighter. The Streetfighter V4 is actually based on the Panigale V4 which is powered by the same 1,103cc, V4 Desmosedici Stradale, liquid-cooled engine and is mated to a 6-speed transmission unit which provides the bike with impressive performance results.