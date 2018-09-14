Ducati Celebrates 25 Years of Monster Moniker With a Specially Customized Edition by Rajputana Customs

In order to celebrate 25 successful years of the Ducati Monster, the Italian brand in association with Rajputana Customs has come up with a very special customized edition of the Monster 797. The Ducati Monster 797 is the first officially commissioned Ducati to be customized by Rajputana Customs and gets the details that the custom house is famous for incarnating. The Rajputana Customs designed 797 gets a custom-built fuel tank whose design stays close to that of the iconic Monster and color scheme that lends the 797 a very distinct, masculine look.

The Ducati Monster 797 is armed with an 803cc L-Twin engine that produces 75 bhp of power @8,250 rpm and 69 Nm of torque @5,750 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed transmission and a host of electronics like ABS, power modes, traction control and DMS (Ducati Multimedia System) that allows you to use navigation through the digital instrument console, you can access the DMS via USB port under the seat. At an on-road price of Rs. 10,28,888/- the Monster 797 isn’t the most affordable Ducati if this isn’t stand out enough for you Rajputana Customs are happy to cater to your whims and fancies.

On this occasion, Sergi Canovas, MD of Ducati India, said, “Monster is a bike that has become a cult and has been recognized worldwide with love since its inception for its muscular look with the true aesthetics of a naked bike. Rajputana Customs has done a fabulous job at embodying it with details that are meaningful, giving it a striking look. The Monster 797 in the Rajputana Custom Edizione Speciale looks every bit perfect and serves as the appropriate homage to this iconic motorcycle.” Twenty-five years have passed since the first Monster left the factory in Borgo Panigale, Bologna. Since its presentation to the public and the press at the “Intermot” international exhibition in Cologne in 1992, and its launch onto the market in 1993, this iconic Ducati model has brought a radical change to the world of motorcycles, creating a brand-new sector of naked sport bikes and generating quite devoted communities of enthusiasts.

The customization of Monster 797 by Rajputana Customs is the result of several hard-working months, to celebrate the legacy of the Monster worldwide. All Ducati riders can get in touch with Rajputana Customs at rajputanacustoms@gmail.com to explore customization opportunities for their Ducati Monster.