LIVE: All-Electric Bajaj Chetak Launch Event

As we all know, Bajaj Auto, one of the most popular 2-wheeler brands in India, had simply vanished from the scooter industry to focus on motorcycles. However, all that is about to change now, as the renowned 2-wheeler manufacturer is about to re-enter the scooter market, with a scooter that could be called the Urbanite. With these facts confirmed by Rajiv Bajaj in an interview sometime back, all of us have been waiting to know more about this scooter. But the wait is finally over, as you can now follow the live updates below:

11:00 – The stage is set!

12:03 – The event finally starts and Honourable Road Transport Minister, Mr. Nitin Gadkari and Managing Director, Bajaj Auto, Mr. Rajiv Bajaj arrive.

12:32 – Bajaj states that the production of the electric scooter has started almost a month ago and the factory consists of 80% female employees.

12:35 – The all-new Electric Scooter is none other than the iconic Bajaj Chetak

12:40 – The all-new Bajaj Chetak has been unveiled and it looks amazing!

12:50 – Mr. Nitin Gadkari speaks about the benefits of electric vehicles and its demand in the national and international markets.

1:05 – A group of riders will now leave on a 3,000 km Electric Yatra from Delhi to Pune, on the all-electric Bajaj Chetak!

The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter will provide a range of 95 kms in Eco (economical) mode and 85 kms in Sports mode. Apart from this, the scooter will initially be available for bookings in Pune and Bengaluru, while the deliveries will begin in January, next year. Talking about features, the scooter will be getting a keyless start-stop function, which means the key can be safely kept in your pocket while riding the scooter. Some of the other features include phone connectivity, ride informatics and location sharing. Initially, Bajaj will be selling the Chetak electric scooter using their own dealership network across India, but will eventually use dedicated KTM dealerships too. The rest of the technical information has not been revealed yet but is expected to be released in the next few weeks, so till then stay tuned for more updates on the all-new Bajaj Chetak electric scooter!

Here is the live feed from the launch event: