Audi quattro Cup 2018 India Finals Culminate in Thailand

Audi India concluded the Indian leg of the Audi quattro Cup 2018 in a closely contested final held at Banyan Golf Club in Hua Hin, Thailand. In the India final hosted by Audi India, the pair of Dr. Giridhar Thota and Shawn Reddy representing Audi Hyderabad garnered 45 Stableford points to beat the challenge of seven other teams.

In an evenly contested final, the team representing Audi Kolkata comprising of Atul Almal and Rohan Shroff finished runners up spot after totaling 38 Stableford points while the team from Audi Gurgaon consisting of Vivek Bhardwaj and Sidhant Khosla secured the third place with 37 Stableford points, beating the other teams for a podium finish.

The India final of the Audi quattro Cup was a culmination of a nationwide event held across eight cities. Played on the unique ‘Greensome Stableford’ format, two players of varying handicaps were randomly drawn to form a team. The winning team from each of the qualifying round played on the ‘Team Stableford on Individual Peoria’ format to earn a spot in the India final.

The Indian leg of the Audi quattro Cup is held across the length and the breadth of the country and the 2018 edition saw more than 800 golfers vie to be honored as the champion team. Globally, an expected number of over 1,00,000 golfers compete in teams of two across more than 700 tournaments in 47 countries. The World Final will be held in Kitzbühel, Austria from September 23rd to 27th, 2018.