Ather Inaugurates A New Experience Center In Chennai

Today, Ather Energy officially inaugurated, ‘Ather Space’, which is an experience centre built by Ather at Wallace Garden Road, Chennai. The inauguration was led by a group of excited Ather customers, who wanted to be the first ones to experience the new ‘Ather Space’. This centre was specifically designed to educate customers about electric vehicles and their benefits while providing an interactive experience. Apart from this centre, Ather also has an experience centre in Bengaluru, which was inaugurated almost a year ago. Earlier this month, Ather had also launched the Ather 450 and 340 in Chennai.

Thanks to the new ‘Ather Space’ Experience centre, now people living in Chennai can also get an in-depth view of the product and features before pre-ordering the vehicle. Customers can also book test ride slots on the website before visiting the experience centre. The Wallace Garden experience centre is designed to be a dynamic, tactile and interactive space. The centre’s design and user experience have now been improved based on Ather’s previous learnings. Customers can also learn about each trivial aspect of the vehicle and witness the engineering and mechanical efforts that have gone into manufacturing the scooter. Apart from seeing the key components of the scooter, one can even learn and interact with the intelligent and connected features through a digital display. All these details can be viewed on the naked scooter which is up on display.

Recently, Ather began the installation of its Ather Grid points in Chennai and has managed to install 10 fast-charging points, so far. These charging points can be found in malls like Forum Vijaya Mall, offices like AtWorks and cafes, restaurants, and even grocery stores. To encourage the adoption of EVs in the city, Ather Energy will also provide free charging at the Ather Grid till the end of this year for all-electric 4-wheelers and 2-wheelers. The company also plans on adding over 40-50 more charging points to their network. In Chennai, the flagship Ather 450 comes with a price tag of INR 1,31,683, while the standard Ather 340 is priced slightly lower at INR. 1,19,091. These prices also include 2 helmets, FAME 2 subsidy and other basics like insurance, road tax, GST, and other fees.

Commenting on the matter, Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said, “Our experience centres are designed to reflect Ather’s a value proposition, a great experience powered by intelligence. It is a place where people can experience the scooters, understand our drive to build high-performance electric vehicles, and be a part of the electric future. Typically, a consumer spends about 45 minutes on average at an Ather experience centre which is unique in the category. In fact, our stores are managed by engineers who are product specialists and are focused on consumer experience rather than mere sales. As in Bengaluru, the Chennai Ather Space will help to initiate conversations about electric vehicles and attract a lot of customers.”