Nissan India’s ‘NissanConnect’ Technology Gets 18 Additional Features

Nissan introduced NissanConnect – an integrated information and communication platform last year for its car portfolio for India. The connected car technology, which embodies Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision, now comes with an additional 18 features based on its key pillars which are control, convenience, safety & security and social sharing. The more advanced and intelligent NissanConnect comes at zero subscription charges for three years and is available across the Nissan range of cars – KICKS, Micra, Sunny and Terrano.

The exciting 50+ features of NissanConnect promises to address the rising concerns regarding the safety & security of car users along with the control & well-being of the vehicle. Key features such as SoS, Track & Trace, Tow-Away Alert, Vehicle low battery Alert, Automated Impact Alert including Harsh Acceleration Alert, Sudden Turn Alert and Sudden Brake Alert Curfew Alert and Geofencing with multiple entry/exit provide a robust safety & security solution for vehicle owners. Features like Idling Run Time, Smart Drive Score, Quick Reference Videos and Intelligent Route Guidance enhance the driving experience and provide a close check on the health of the vehicle. In addition, the ‘Way to My Car’ feature is convenient and helps save time searching for one’s car at the parking lot.

Developed specifically for the Indian market by Renault Nissan Technology Business Centre India (RNTBCI), the technology enables the user to be connected to his or her family through the car. Conceptualized to solve the challenges that Indian car owners face daily, NissanConnect is a factory-fitted Connected Car Technology solution with an embedded Telematics Control Unit. It is paired with an inbuilt SIM for every car and operates on a dedicated server for safe & secure data. NissanConnect customers can also reach out to the Nissan call centre and dealerships to access services like service booking and Roadside Assistance (RSA) at the touch of a button.

Some Key Features Of The NissanConnect Tech now include:

CONVENIENCE

Way to my Car

Last 15 Minutes Trace

Quick Reference Videos

CONTROL

Smart Drive Score (Eco + Driving)

Intelligent Route Guidance

Idling Run Time

Drive Time @ Night

Vehicle Battery Alert

SECURITY

Curfew Alert (Time fencing) with multiple entry/exit

Geo-Fencing with multiple entry/exit

Tow away Alert & Track

Track & Trace (Chauffer)

SAFETY

Manual SOS (Panic Button)

Automated Impact Alert

Safety Alert – Harsh Braking

Safety Alert – Over Acceleration

Safety Alert – Sharp Turn

SOCIAL SHARING

Nissan Community – Advanced including Group Trips

Smart Drive Grand Prix

Customers can download the NissanConnect App from the app store of their respective mobile platforms across Android and iOS. Then they simply have to contact their nearest Nissan dealer to activate the NissanConnect app on the purchase of their new Nissan car.