Check Out Aston Martin’s First SUV – The DBX

Today, British Luxury Sportscar manufacturer, Aston Martin, unveiled its first-ever SUV – the DBX. This new SUV is the perfect blend of a luxury 5-seater saloon and a rugged off-roader. Currently, the Aston Martin DBX is available for purchase in the UK, USA and Germany only, while the deliveries of the car are scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2020. Prices for the DBX SUV start from £158,000 in the UK, €193,500 in Germany and $189,900 in the USA. As of now, Aston Martin hasn’t confirmed any plans of launching this car in India anytime soon.

Talking about the car, the new DBX is set to be built at Aston Martin’s purpose-built manufacturing facility in St Athan, Wales. In terms of design, the exterior of the car works as hard as the interior to make it look just as elegant as any other Aston Martin sportscar. The car gets the signature ‘DB’ grille at the front, along with the sculptured sides and design feature line that goes on till the tailgate. On the other hand, the tailgate draws inspiration from the Vantage, while the hidden side glass seals on the frameless doors and glass B-pillar finishers enhance the overall premium and confidence stance of the SUV.

In terms of dimensions and figures, the overall kerb weight of the DBX stands at 2,245 kgs, while the boot space gets a total capacity of 632 litres. The car is powered by a 4-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that provides an impressive power output of 550 PS and 700 Nm of peak torque. All this power is sent to the wheels via a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, that is paired with an all-wheel-drive system with active differentials and an electronic rear limited-slip differential (e-Diff). This helps the car achieve 0-100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 181 mph/ 291 kmph. Also, this turbocharged V8 has a cylinder deactivation feature to enhance fuel economy.

Dr Andy Palmer said: “DBX is a car that will give many people their first experience of Aston Martin ownership. As such, it needed to be true to the core values established in our sports cars, while also providing the lifestyle versatility expected of a luxury SUV. To have produced such a beautiful, hand-built, yet technologically advanced car is a proud moment for Aston Martin.”

Also Read: Watch Verstappen and Gasly Take The Aston Martin DB5 Around Silverstone

Aston Martin Lagonda President & Group CEO, Dr Andy Palmer said: “I can’t emphasise enough how incredibly exciting and significant DBX is for Aston Martin. Through its development alone, this beautiful SUV has already taken the company into new territories and in inspiring directions. DBX also marks a key moment in the delivery of the third and final phase of our Second Century Plan, not only representing the promised expansion of our portfolio but also signalling the start of production at Aston Martin’s second manufacturing plant. We have both delivered this model through our expertise, but also by garnering invaluable experience and knowledge from external counsel, including our Female Advisory Board. This is a real landmark for this great British brand and I promise that DBX will reward all who experience it in their everyday lives.”