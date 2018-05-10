Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 Unveiled, Limited To Just 14 Units Worldwide

Aston Martin has revived the Vantage V600 in the form of a customer commissioned limited run of the V12 Vantage V600s, inspired and influenced by the original V8 Vantage V600. In 1998, Aston Martin offered its customers the most extreme iteration of its Vantage sportscar, the supercharged V8 Vantage V600. Delivering 600bhp, the model was one of the most powerful sports cars of its time.

Fast forward 20 years and the luxury British carmaker’s personalisation service, Q by Aston Martin, received a customer commission for a strictly limited run of 14 new Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600s. This units are split between seven coupes and seven roadsters and dubbed the ‘Triple V’.

Also read: Indian-American Businessman Kris Singh Orders His Aston Martin Valkyrie With Real Moon Dust Paint

The Vantage V600 is powered by an upgraded version of Aston Martin’s 6.0-litre NA V12 engine, producing 600 PS of power. Paired to a seven speed manual transmission, the model features front and rear dual independent wishbone with three stage adaptive damping.

The V12 Vantage V600 features a full-carbon fibre exterior with a redesigned side-strake and a bulging bonnet that hints towards the power that lies underneath. A darkened grille provides air and cooling to the model’s characterful V12. At the rear, the model features a new carbon fibre diffuser provides and a quad exhaust system. Also on offer are bespoke centre-lock forged and machined aluminium wheels.

Inside, the Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 features a carbon fibre and dark anodised aluminium theme. A few other highlights include lightweight seats with a new perforation pattern, carbon fibre centre console, bespoke driver information dials, hand-crafted saddle leather centre armrest and a manual gear shifter machined from a solid block.