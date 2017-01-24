[LIVE] Yamaha FZ 250 Launch in India, Priced INR 1,19,500 Ex-Delhi : Images, Specs and All the Details

Update : Yamaha FZ 25- launched in India, priced INR 1,19,500 ex-Delhi

Light Weight 148 kgs

Peak Power 20.9 PS @ 8000 rpm

Peak torque 20 Nm @ 6000 rpm

Front and Back disc brakes

Unidirectional exhaust with consecutive expansion chamber for a great exhaust note⁠⁠⁠⁠

Tail and Headlamp are LEDs

Yamaha has seen a lot of growth in past few years

Growth coming from Scooters and FZ

Colours : Ballistic Blue, Warrior White and Knight black

Yamaha claims fuel efficiency of 43 kmpl

Yamaha also claims that its the first 250cc motorcycle with an LED headlamp in India

Rear tyre with specially formulated compound for better grip

front disc 282mm dia, rear 220 mm

14 litre fuel tank

160mm ground clearance

Easy grip aluminium grab bars at the rear

Digital instrument cluster

Yamaha Motor India is all geared to launch the much awaited Yamaha FZ 250 in India today. The streetfighter will up the game for Yamah in India which currently does not have any performance naked in the country as of now. The Yamaha R3 is a fantastic machine, but it’s a faired bike and is very optimistically priced, and thus doesn’t churn substantial enough numbers. We are at the launch event right now covering it live and will update you about all the happenings.

Yamaha has traditionally been the ‘performance bike maker’ in the eyes of the Indian audience, with offerings like the RX100 and the RD350. There was a long gap for the Japanese maker after the end of the two stroke era where it tried to thrive on a staple of commuter bikes, without much success. Yamaha targeted the performance segment with the R15 and then upped the ante with more offerings like the R3 and now the FZ 250 is expected to make Yamaha volume churner in the premium segment. Provided they price the bike well that is.

The FZ 250 is expected to be powered by a new air-cooled 249 cc (oil-cooling assisted) single-cylinder fuel-injected engine. The power and torque figures are not out yet, but we expect the power output to be in the region of 20hp and torque rated at 20 Nm. The engine will likely be mated to a 5-speed transmission. Equipment on the bike will be generous with an all-digital instrument cluster, ABS, LED pilot lamps and AHO (Automatic headlamp on). For the purpose of cost cutting the FZ 250 with share some of its parts with the rest of the Yamaha lineup in India.