UM Motorcycles 24X7 Roadside Assistance Programme introduced in India

UM Motorcycles, along with Lohia Auto, has announced the roll out of 24X7 Roadside Assistance Programme (RSA) for the customers of UM Motorcycles in India. The Roadside Assistance Programme will be applicable across the entire model range of UM Motorcycles starting from January 1, 2017. The customer can reach RSA representative on the toll-free number 18001021942.

The program will offer UM Motorcycles customers benefits like assistance in case of a road accident, human error and problems related to the dead/flat battery. In case the covered vehicle is immobilised due to an empty fuel tank and/or contaminated fuel, arrangement for supply of up to 1 litre of fuel will be made (Out of Fuel will be upto 1 litre only once in coverage period). Other benefits include lost keys or broken vehicle keys, puncture, bolts or valve related issues at any time and any place. Under the 24X7 Roadside Assistance Programme, a vehicle is covered from the moment; a customer takes the delivery of the vehicle.

Speaking about the RSA Program, Rajeev Mishra, Director – UML, said that as a company, UM Motorcycles constantly strive to meet the evolving needs of the customer with its products &services. The UM Motorcycles’ Road Side Assistance Program has been launched with the aim of providing emergency roadside assistance services round the clock to ensure a hassle free UM Motorcycles ownership experience. He further added that the RSA program is a comprehensive service they intend to reduce the inconvenience caused to the customers in case of an accident or vehicle immobilisation by providing customers with timely services. The initiative aims to resolve on-road problems faced by the customer through a 24/7 helpline and personal assistance.

Check out the benefit description below: