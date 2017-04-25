TVS Apache 310 (Akula 310) Spotted During A Test On The Dyno

About two weeks ago, we brought you spy images of a few undisguised units of the TVS Akula 310 a.k.a. the Apache 310. Ahead of its reported launch that is likely to take place in July 2017, the motorcycle has been spied yet again, this time during a dyno test.

This time though, the fully-faired bike from TVS has been finished in a shade of matte black, and is devoid of any decals. The spy images reveal a few other visual details such as the unique LED tail lamp and the headlamps which seem to be LED powered. The model seen in the spy images features Michelin tyres.

A few other highlights of the upcoming TVS Apache 310 will include LED blinkers, USD front fork setup, clip-on handlebar, split seat setup, alloy wheels, petal disc brakes and a mono-shock suspension at the rear. TVS will also offer ABS on the motorcycle although it remains unknown whether the feature will be available as standard or as an option.

Powering the TVS Apache 310 is likely to be a derivative of the 310cc single cylinder, liquid cooled motor as seen on the BMW G 310 R. The engine on the BMW produces 34 bhp and 28 Nm of torque. Power will be sent to the rear wheel via six speed transmission. TVS is expected to launch the motorcycle with a price tag of approximately INR 1.8-2.3 lakh.

Source: xBhp

Following is an image gallery of the TVS Apache 310: