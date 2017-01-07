Renault Kaptur Spied on Test In India; To Rival The Mahindra XUV500 & Hyundai Creta

The Renault Kaptur has been spied on test in India again, conforming to earlier reports that Renault India is readying their Mahindra XUV500/Hyundai Creta rival for a launch this year.

Also read – Renault Kaptur spied testing in India for the first time

The Kaptur, introduced in Russia in March last year, is based on the Duster’s platform. It is not to be confused with the similar looking Captur that’s sold in Europe, because the Captur is based on a modified Clio platform.

The Kaptur’s design highlights include a big Renault logo set against a glossy black background, a sculpted bonnet, C-shaped lighting signature, flowing door inserts, a contrast colored roof, and 3D-effect LED taillights.

Also read – Duster based Renault KAPTUR for Russia revealed; India bound soon

It measures 4,333 mm long, 1,813 mm wide, 1,613 high, and has a wheelbase of 2,674 mm. Compared to the Renault Duster, it is 18 mm longer, but 9 mm narrower and 12 mm shorter, while both vehicles share identical wheelbases.

The Kaptur promises to be a genuine all-terrain vehicle, with approach and departure angles of 20 and 31 degrees respectively, along with a ground clearance of 204mm (unladen). The 5-seat SUV has a boot volume is 387 litres. Carrying capacity increases to 1,200 litres with the 60/40-split bench in the fully-folded position.

Also read – Confirmed: New Renault Megane Sedan (Fluence replacement) and Kaptur crossover coming to India in 2017

Features on board the Kaptur include keyless entry, ignition and locking for all versions. It is also available with the MEDIA NAV system which a seven-inch (18cm) touch screen display, a radio and Bluetooth connectivity for audio streaming and hands-free use of mobile phones.

Power-train options remain undisclosed, although it is expected to be powered by the tried and tested 1.5-litre dCi turbo-diesel engine which produces 108.5bhp and 245Nm torque. The Renault Kaptur is expected to launch in India in H2 2017, and it will be locally manufactured at Renault-Nissan’s plant in Oragadam.

via Indian Autos Blog