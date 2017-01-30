Lower Variants Of The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 1.6-L Discontinued

Maruti Suzuki has discreetly discontinued lower variants of the S-Cross DDiS 320 line-up. With this new update, the S-Cross with the 1.6-litre diesel engine will be available exclusively in the top-end Alpha variant as the Delta and Zeta variants now stand discontinued. The change does not affect the S-Cross line-up that comes with a 1.3-litre diesel engine (DDiS 200).

Launched about two years ago, the crossover from the Indo-Japanese car maker failed to find a decent number of takers, owing to which a few dealers were even offering the model with a discount of up to INR 5.5 lakh. The move irked a few current owners, who were later given a compensation package.

Also read: This modified Maruti S-Cross is called the ‘StealthCross’ for obvious reasons

Coming back to the model, the S-cross DDiS 320 range is powered by a 1.6-litre diesel engine that produces 118 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. This variant is preferred largely by enthusiasts, and most of them chose the top-end Alpha variant, loaded with all the features. This is likely to be the reason behind the company discontinuing the lower variants of the ‘premium crossover’ sold through the NEXA chain of dealerships. As a whole, the 1.6-litre engine equipped variant model accounts only for a smaller part of the sales as the S-Cross with a 1.3-litre engine (DDiS 200) takes the bigger part of the pie.

Want to get yourself the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross with a 1.6-litre engine? The model will set you back by INR 12.03 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi). While you think about the model, let us know your views on the decision taken by Maruti through the comments section below.