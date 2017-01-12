At INR 1.12 Crores, The Newly Launched Ducati 1299 Superleggera Becomes India’s Most Expensive Bike

Ducati India has officially started taking orders for the extremely exotic, limited edition 1299 Superleggera. The price – a mind boggling INR 1.12 Crores!

But what makes the 1299 Superleggera so special? For starters, everything’s made out of carbon fiber. In fact it is the world’s first factory produced motorcycle to feature so many carbon fiber bits at once. The swing arm, frame, sub-frame, wheels and even the full fairing are all crafted out of carbon fiber; hence the suffix – Superleggera – Italian for lightweight.

Then there are the electronics. The 1299 Superleggera comes with a bevy of electronic aids. While some are designed to keep you from the bushes, some are there to eke out the last iota of performance from the motorcycle on both road and track.

Apart from the usual traction and wheelie controls, the Superleggera comes a slide control feature that ensures even higher out-of-the-corner performance. It further comes with a launch control system, multiple riding modes, switchable ABS and even an engine braking control system.

Last but definitely not the least, is the 1299 Superleggera’s heart – a 1285cc L-twin engine that delivers a staggering 215hp at 11,000 rpm, along with 146Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. These outputs make the 1299 Superleggera’s engine the most powerful factory twin-cylinder ever built.

For track use, the Ducati 1299 Superleggera comes with a track kit that includes an Akrapovic titanium exhaust. The kit claims to shed the motorcycle’s weight by 4 kgs and boost engine power by 5hp. Other performance oriented bits on the 1299 Superleggera include high end Ohlins suspension and race-spec Brembo brakes.