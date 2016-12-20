India’s one and only Ducati 1299 Panigale S Anniversario Limited Edition is here : Details, Images and Unboxing Video

Ducati introduced the 1299 Panigale S Anniversario to celebrate its 90th Anniversary. Now, one of the limited edition Ducati 1299 Panigale S Anniversario (#277 of 500 units) has arrived in India. Mayur Sakpal is the name of the guy all of us are meant to be jealous of. The Panigale S Anniversario was delivered to him at Ducati – Bavaria Motors, Pune.

The 1299 Panigale S Anniversario features an all-new colour scheme and technical content. Inspiration for the 1299 Panigale S Anniversario’s colours was drawn from Ducati race bikes. Its white, black and Ducati Red fairings complement its special gold wheels. Other distinctive features on the 1299 Panigale S Anniversario include its top triple clamp and steering head inserts, both machined-from-solid aluminium alloy. Each top triple clamp has been laser-etched with the bike’s unique production number of 500 — in this case No. 277.

The electronics on the 1299 Panigale S Anniversario incorporates Ducati Traction Control (DTC) and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO. In addition to the new DTC and DWC EVO, the 1299 Panigale S Anniversario also features Bosch Cornering ABS and Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) for ultra-fast clutchless up and downshifts.

The twin-cylinder, 1285 cc, 205 hp Superquadro engine also features Engine Brake Control (EBC). The 1299 Panigale S Anniversario also features TFT (Thin Film Transistor) instrumentation, as well as customizable Ducati Riding Modes (Race, Sport and Wet) that allow the rider to have tailor-made performance.

How much does it cost? If you have to ask, you probably cannot afford one. Check out the unboxing of the Ducati 1299 Panigale S Anniversario Limited Edition here:

Lead Images Courtesy: Ducati – Bavaria Motors, Pune