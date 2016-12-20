Ducati 1299 Panigale S Anniversario India Facebook 750x380 Indias one and only Ducati 1299 Panigale S Anniversario Limited Edition is here : Details, Images and Unboxing Video

India’s one and only Ducati 1299 Panigale S Anniversario Limited Edition is here : Details, Images and Unboxing Video

By Suvil Susvirkar December 20, 2016

Ducati introduced the 1299 Panigale S Anniversario to celebrate its 90th Anniversary. Now, one of the limited edition Ducati 1299 Panigale S Anniversario (#277 of 500 units) has arrived in India. Mayur Sakpal is the name of the guy all of us are meant to be jealous of. The Panigale S Anniversario was delivered to him at Ducati – Bavaria Motors, Pune.

The 1299 Panigale S Anniversario features an all-new colour scheme and technical content. Inspiration for the 1299 Panigale S Anniversario’s colours was drawn from Ducati race bikes. Its white, black and Ducati Red fairings complement its special gold wheels. Other distinctive features on the 1299 Panigale S Anniversario include its top triple clamp and steering head inserts, both machined-from-solid aluminium alloy. Each top triple clamp has been laser-etched with the bike’s unique production number of 500 — in this case No. 277.

Also Read – Special Edition Ducati 1299 Panigale S Anniversario celebrates the Italian marque’s 90th Anniversary

The electronics on the 1299 Panigale S Anniversario incorporates Ducati Traction Control (DTC) and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO. In addition to the new DTC and DWC EVO, the 1299 Panigale S Anniversario also features Bosch Cornering ABS and Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) for ultra-fast clutchless up and downshifts.

The twin-cylinder, 1285 cc, 205 hp Superquadro engine also features Engine Brake Control (EBC). The 1299 Panigale S Anniversario also features TFT (Thin Film Transistor) instrumentation, as well as customizable Ducati Riding Modes (Race, Sport and Wet) that allow the rider to have tailor-made performance.

Don’t Miss – EICMA 2016 : Limited Edition 2017 Ducati 1299 Superleggera packs some serious fire power

How much does it cost? If you have to ask, you probably cannot afford one. Check out the unboxing of the Ducati 1299 Panigale S Anniversario Limited Edition here:

Lead Images Courtesy: Ducati – Bavaria Motors, Pune

