Images: The Bajaj Pulsar 200NS Returns

Leaked images of the highly anticipated 2017 Bajaj Pulsar 200NS herald the return of the highly revered street-fighter. To be launched next month (second week of February 2017), the new 200NS will come with fresh paint-jobs and an updated engine.

So far, all we know is that at least three color schemes will be on offer – black, red and white. However, all color schemes will feature parts like the tank extensions, the tail section and the front fender painted in contrasting satin/matte grey. A body colored under-body cowl is a new addition.

New 200 stickers on the tank extensions, Pulsar badges on the fuel tank and subtle 200NS stickers on the tail sections round off the aesthetic upgrades. Oh, and the wheels now feature broken pin striping in whatever color the motorcycle is ordered in.

As for the engine, it’ll now be BS-4 compliant for sure. However, it’s still not clear whether the 199.5 cc, liquid cooled, single-cylinder mill will receive fuel injection or not, as there are contrasting reports on the same.

In carbureted guise, the erstwhile 200NS produced 23.17 BHP and 18.3 Nm of torque, but the outputs will hardly change in the MY2017 model. The six-speed transmission in the new 200NS will be carried over from the earlier model.

As for ABS, word has it that the 2017 Bajaj Pulsar 200NS will feature the system, but it’ll be an optional fitment. That said, none of the motorcycles in these spy images feature ABS rings. Bookings for the new 200NS have reportedly opened at most dealerships, and the pricing is expected to be around INR 1 lakh (ex-showroom).

Images: Maxabout