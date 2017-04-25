Harley-Davidson India Passport To Freedom To Arrive In Delhi On April 30

Harley-Davidson India’s Passport to Freedom is back with an exciting second season. A program designed to encourage confident riding amongst riders, the Delhi leg of Passport to Freedom will be organized at Red Fort Harley-Davidson, on April 30, 2017.

After a successful debut last year, the 2017 edition of Passport to Freedom is scheduled to be organized across all Harley-Davidson dealership cities over the year to educate and inform riders on confident riding. Harley-Davidson India’s Passport to Freedom is aimed to encourage new riders to adhere to norms while enjoying the open roads in the saddle.

Curated as an interactive session conducted by seasoned riders and motorcycle experts, Passport to Freedom introduces riders to certain simple techniques that help them improve their riding skills and address queries around effective braking, slow speed handling, defensive riding techniques and road signs and signals. Through this campaign, Harley-Davidson aims to instill confident and safe riding amongst aspiring riders while aiding them with skills to get on their first dream Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Once the session gets over, enthusiasts can also apply their newly acquired skill set while they take their favourite Harley-Davidson motorcycle for a spin.

Note : Images for representation purpose only