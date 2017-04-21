Fiat 500 Mirror Unveiled : Details, Images And Tech Specs

Besides marking the sixtieth anniversary of the Fiat 500, 2017 also sees the debut of the Fiat 500 Mirror. This special edition marks the introduction of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on the Fiat 500. The Fiat 500 Mirror is available in a choice of five exterior colours, including Electronica Blue, and enhances its classic look with chrome finished door mirror covers, a brushed aluminium “Mirror” badge on the B pillar and 14-inch wheels with chrome finished wheel covers. 15-inch alloy wheels are also available as an option.

Standard equipment is extended to include speed limiter, integrated controls on the leather steering wheel and Uconnect 7-inch HD LIVE touchscreen with Bluetooth, USB-AUX IN ports and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The introduction of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto means that users can access the main applications of their smartphones directly on the 7-inch screen of the Uconnect system. Apple CarPlay enables iPhone users to access Apple Maps, Apple Music, messages, phone and more with Siri or the Uconnect touchscreen, while Android Auto integration also allows drivers to manage the compatible content and features on their device directly from the integrated touch screen or by using the system’s vocal commands.

The new Fiat 500 Mirror is available as both a hatchback and a convertible in the UK market, with the 1.2-litre 69hp petrol engine and an optional Dualogic gearbox.