Enter your details to create an acount
By creating an account you agree to our Terms & Privacy
Create an account with Google+
Enter your username and password to sign in
Sign in with Google+
Bajaj-Dominar400-accident-collage-1-750x380

Bajaj Dominar 400 First Crash Reported, Engine Cover Breaks

Aditya Nadkarni By Aditya Nadkarni February 7, 2017

We take no pleasure in updating you guys with the first ever reported crash of the recently launched Bajaj Dominar 400. Now, that youâ€™re already here, let us tell you about the mishap. Shared by Dominar owner Omer Bin Abdullah Al-Balhaq, the incident occurred on the Bangalore-Hyderabad highway on February 4, 2017.

Bajaj-Dominar-400-accident-4

According to Omer, he was on the highway when a lady suddenly appeared while crossing the road. Omer, according to his Facebook post, tried to control the motorcycle in order to avoid hitting the woman but ultimately hit her and later smashed into the divider.

Bajaj-Dominar-400-accident-4 motoroids-pramotion-728

Bajaj-Dominar-400-accident-4 motoroids-pramotion-728 Bajaj-Dominar-400-accident-8

Also read:Â Bajaj Dominar 400 Exhaustive Performance Review : Not a Dram of Islay Malt Butâ€¦

While Omer escaped with no major injuries, the lady was discharged after receiving first aid. But the the Dominar 400 suffered a considerable damage. Parts such as the grab rails, exhaust, crash guard were heavily scraped. It seems to be a pretty serious crash as the engine casing was left with a hole on the right side.

Bajaj-Dominar-400-accident-4 motoroids-pramotion-728 Bajaj-Dominar-400-accident-8 Bajaj-Dominar-400-accident-6

We wish a speedy recovery to Omer and hope to see him riding soon. What are your opinions on the accident? Let us know through the comments section below or take the discussion to our forums section. Following is an image gallery of the first reported crash of the Bajaj Dominar 400:

Source

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    Fingerprint ‘Swipe for Notifications’ comes to Nexus 5X with Android 7.1.2 Nougat Beta

    New Phone at Rs.12,000: ZTE Blade A2 Plus with 4 GB RAM, 5000 mAh battery goes on sale

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 expected to break cover on February 26

    Yours at Rs.13,000: Flash sale for Honor 6x with dual camera starts at 2pm