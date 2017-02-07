Bajaj Dominar 400 First Crash Reported, Engine Cover Breaks

We take no pleasure in updating you guys with the first ever reported crash of the recently launched Bajaj Dominar 400. Now, that youâ€™re already here, let us tell you about the mishap. Shared by Dominar owner Omer Bin Abdullah Al-Balhaq, the incident occurred on the Bangalore-Hyderabad highway on February 4, 2017.

According to Omer, he was on the highway when a lady suddenly appeared while crossing the road. Omer, according to his Facebook post, tried to control the motorcycle in order to avoid hitting the woman but ultimately hit her and later smashed into the divider.

While Omer escaped with no major injuries, the lady was discharged after receiving first aid. But the the Dominar 400 suffered a considerable damage. Parts such as the grab rails, exhaust, crash guard were heavily scraped. It seems to be a pretty serious crash as the engine casing was left with a hole on the right side.

We wish a speedy recovery to Omer and hope to see him riding soon. What are your opinions on the accident? Let us know through the comments section below or take the discussion to our forums section. Following is an image gallery of the first reported crash of the Bajaj Dominar 400:

