2017 Royal Enfield Classic 500 and Bullet 500 Now Get ABS & Rear Disc Brake

Royal Enfield has finally updated the Classic 500 and the Bullet 500 with two much needed features – ABS and a rear disc brake.

Alongside the Classic and Bullet 500 models, the Continental GT and the Himalayan models also get ABS (after being showcased at EICMA last year).

Launched in the UK for now; here are the prices of the updated RE motorcycles:

2017 Himalayan ABS – £9,999

2017 Continental GT ABS – £5,199 (2016 CGT price £4,799)

2017 Classic 500 ABS (Chrome) – £4,899 (2016 Classic 500 Chrome price £4,199)

2017 Bullet 500 ABS – £3,999

Also, all the aforementioned motorcycles are now available with Euro 4 complaint engines. Last year, the Himalayan was introduced in the US with a fuel injected engine.

A rear disc brake is a welcome addition for the Classic 500 and Bullet 500 models, as the archaic rear drum brake isn’t the best when the anchors need to be dropped in a hurry.

In India, expect Royal Enfield to start launching these models soon, as BS4 will become mandatory from April this year. The updates are expected to make their way into the 350-cc lineup as well.

via Bike Advice