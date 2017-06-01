2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 India Launch Likely In July

If a new report is to be believed, Italian sports bike manufacturer MV Agusta will launch the new 2019 Brutale 800 in India in the month of July. Marketed under the MotoRoyale brand of the Kinetic Group, the Brutale 800 is likely to be launched with a price tag of approximately INR 15 lakh.

MV Agusta India was initially supposed to launch the 2016 Brutale 800 in India, but now with the new model undergoing the homologation process, the 2017 Brutale 800 will be introduced in India soon. The new Brutale 800 will be brought to India as a Semi Knocked Down (SDK) unit.

Over the outgoing model, the 2017 Brutale 800 receives a few styling updates and a revised engine. Powering the model is a Euro 4 emission compliant 798cc in-line three cylinder engine that now produces 109 bhp at 11,500 rpm and 83 Nm of torque at 7600 rpm.

Suspension duties on the 2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 are taken care of by 43mm Marzochhi forks up-front while a Sachs monoshock unit does the duties at the rear. Braking is taken care of by a dual 320mm floating disc setup with four piston calipers at the front, while the rear uses a 220mm single disc setup.

A few highlights of the new MV Agusta Brutale 800 include a full LED headlamp, redesigned tail light, LED turn indicators, new instrument panel , handlebar and controls. Also on offer is an integrated multi-map Ride-By-Wire System, eight level traction control, riding modes, switchable ABS and a slipper clutch.

Once launched in India, the new MV Agusta Brutale 800 will rival the Kawasaki Z900, Ducati Monster 821 and the upcoming 2017 Triumph Street Triple range. As we mentioned before, expect a price tag of about INR 15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 2017 Brutale 800.

