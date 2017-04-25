2017 Audi Mobile Terminal Tour Announced; To Cover 40 Cities

Audi has announced the roll-out of the Audi Mobile Terminal tour for 2017. Introduced in 2015 as a customer-focused initiative, the Audi Mobile Terminal, based on the Audi Terminal concept, is a fully functional mobile showroom designed to provide complete Audi experience to the customers – whether in a metropolis or a non-metro. Beginning with its 2017 season, the Audi Mobile Terminal will visit 40 cities with the first showcase being held at Meerut between April 22 and 23, 2017.

Complete with car on display, Audi Exclusive Elements and an Audi Lounge, the Audi Mobile Terminal takes the brand to the doorstep of the Audi customer, while showcasing Audi brand values experientially. Besides displaying the Audi range of products, Audi Collection and accessories, the Audi Mobile Terminal concept serves as a hub for conducting test drives and enables customers and prospects to connect with Audi dealers for enquiries, new bookings and after sales support, in the comfort of the Audi Lounge.

The Audi Mobile Terminal will be showcased to customers over two days in each targeted city in association with the Audi dealer partners. The Audi Mobile Terminal is slated to visit 40 cities this year across India. Over 6,000 customers visited the Audi Mobile Terminal in 2015 and 2016.