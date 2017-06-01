Valentino Rossi Declared Fit To Race At Mugello

It’s the most awaited weekend of the year when MotoGP goes to Valentino Rossi‘s home Grand Prix, Mugello and fans can rejoice as ‘The Doctor’ has been declared fit to participate in this weekends Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley.

The nine-time World Champion underwent a routine medical check-up at the Autodromo del Mugello. FIM Medical Director, Dr Giancarlo Di Filippo, the Chief Medical Officer of the Mugello Circuit, Dr Remo Barbagli and the MotoGP Medical Director, Dr Angel Charte have found Rossi to be in a suitable condition to take part in his home Grand Prix, starting with tomorrows free practice sessions.

Rossi was involved in a motocross training accident at the Cross Club Cavallara in Mondavio (Pesaro Urbino, Italy), on Thursday, May 25, 2017. The 38-year-old Italian rider was taken to a local hospital for a medical check-up, where he was diagnosed with mild thoracic and abdominal trauma. No fractures were been detected in any part of the body and no serious traumatic pathologies were found.

Rossi will start the race from third position in the World MotoGP championship, 23-points behind Movistar Yamaha team mate Maverick Vinales. Rossi lost the top position after the crash in the French GP.