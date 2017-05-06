Home Jaguar Jaguar Art of Performance Tour Set To Arrive In Ahmedabad
The-Art-of-Performance-Tour-3-700x380

Jaguar Art of Performance Tour Set To Arrive In Ahmedabad

By Suvil Susvirkar May 6, 2017

After the successful launch of the Art of Performance tour in Aamby Valley, followed by Pune, Jaguar takes its exhilarating drive experience – The Art of Performance Tour to Ahmedabad. This dynamic tour will give customers the opportunity to experience what it is like to get behind the wheel of a Jaguar under the guidance of expert instructors.

Guests including, prospects aspiring to own the iconic brand, will experience Jaguar’s offering that combines exhilarating performance in an ambience of seductive luxury that truly excites the senses. The entire range of Jaguar vehicles, the XE, XF, XJ, F-TYPE and the recently launched Jaguar F-PACE, will be available for the guests to experience. The event entails a series of specially designed track exercises on an open tarmac.

The event in Ahmedabad is scheduled on May 6 & 7, 2017 at the Adani Elysium, CBD, Shantigram, near Vaishnodevi Circle Ahmedabad, Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway, Shantigram Road, Shantigram, Gujarat. The Art of Performance Tour consists of 32 dynamic drive experience events planned across the length and breadth of India.

