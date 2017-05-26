Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Priced At 110 Million Vietnamese Dong (INR 3.12 Lakh)

The all-new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0, as reported by motoring portal MotoSaigon, has started arriving in the Indonesian market. The new iteration of Yamaha’s 150cc, which made its debut in the country at the Vietnam Motorcycle Show, is priced at a whopping 110,000,000 (110 million) Vietnamese Dong which roughly translates to INR 3.12 lakh.

In fact, in March 2017, the bookings for the motorcycle commenced in Bangladesh at BDT 1,50,000 which translates to INR 1.25 lakh while the final price with registrations came up to BDT 5,50,000 or about INR 4.58 lakh. Meanwhile, there is still no news about the new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 arriving on Indian shores.

The motorcycle made its debut in Indonesia and was later launched in Thailand. To give you a quick recap, visually, the new 2017 Yamaha YZF-R15 gets a sharper design. It draws styling cues from the current generation YZF-R1, especially at the rear. The latest iteration of the motorcycle continues to use Deltabox frame. Upfront is a sleek, yet powerful pair of LED headlights.

Mechanically, the motorcycle gets an all new 155cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine which is tuned to deliver a healthy 19.3 PS of power at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of torque at 8,500 clicks. The engine comes mated to a six-speed transmission and also benefits from a slipper clutch.

