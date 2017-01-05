Tamil Superstar Dhanush Gets Himself A New Ford Mustang GT

After Rohit Shetty, Tamil superstar Dhanush became the second Indian celebrity owner of the new Ford Mustang GT.
Must Read – Check Out Rohit Shetty’s Customized Ford Mustang GT
The multi-faceted Dhanush, best known for his work in Tamil cinema as an actor, director, producer, writer, lyricist, and playback singer, got himself the iconic American pony in a stealthy shade of black.
Ford India had launched the sixth-generation Mustang GT last year for INR 65 lakhs (ex-showroom New Delhi). In a matter of months, all Indian units allotted for 2016 were sold out.
Read – India’s Most Powerful Ford Mustang GT Packs 717 BHP, does 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds!
The Mustang GT’s 5.0 litre V8 petrol engine is good for 401 PS and 542.3 Nm of torque. The firepower allows it to sprint from 0 to 100 kph in just 4.5 seconds, and on to a top speed of 250 km/h.
Power is sent to the rear wheels using a six-speed automatic transmission with shift paddles on the steering wheel. It also comes with a Line Lock function for smokier burnouts.
via dhanush.team
Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.