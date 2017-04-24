List: Top 5 affordable fun-to-drive cars in India

It is now a well-known, universally accepted fact that our planet is getting warmer. If we have to leave a habitable, healthy enough planet for our future generations to exist and thrive, Scientists want us to change our habits, which includes what we eat, how we live and what we drive. Going forward, expect cars to roll on arctic friendly rubber, travel hundreds of kilometers on a liter of fuel, and eventually evolve into moving electric appliances which draw their power from tree hugging sources. So if you wish to have some fun before the polar caps disappear, here’s our list of Top 5 affordable fun-to-drive cars you can buy in India right now.

Fiat Punto Abarth

If the sole intent of buying a car is to experience the joys of driving, look no further. The Fiat Punto Abarth ticks it all. An explosive motor, a brilliant old-school steering system, an exceptional chassis-suspension combination and loads of torque steer. Sure, there are issues like a spartan service network, a seating position which some find odd. But if you look beyond all that, the Fiat Punto Abarth is a rare gem that will polish your pearlies, because you’d be flaunting them pointlessly. Such is the brilliance of this car, we don’t know anything else one could buy to have as much fun unless you can afford a 320d.

Polo GT Twins

Available in both petrol and diesel options, the Polo GT Twins reek of German engineering brilliance. The rev happy 1.2-liter petrol is a hoot to drive when you switch the 7-speed DSG lever to manual and make it dance up and down the box in a sequential manner. Only that the pattern is in reverse. If you are a sucker for torque and a clutch pedal is life, the GT TDI is what you should be looking at. Both cars offer a delightful package that drives well, is genuinely quick, and makes you feel good about your purchase.

Ford Figo Sports Diesel

The latest to arrive at the scene, the new Figo Sports gets go fast visual additions and tweaks to its suspension. Although it continues with the same engine options, it was already known to be a fun package which gets even better now. It rides lower, gets fatter rubber and powered by a 1.5-liter mill that is good for 100 hp and 215 Nm, it revives good old memories of cars like the Fiesta S, the Josh machine, and the long forgotten Mondeo.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

The only three potter here, the Baleno RS is for the level headed who wishes to loosen up a little. Powered by a 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo-petrol engine that cranks out 101HP and 150 Nm, the Baleno is a punchier alternative to the premium hatch’s vanilla variants.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Petrol

A surprise entry in this list, the funky looking Ignis in its petrol guise is lively and has loads of character. The 1.2-liter petrol motor might not be a firebreather, but it will make you break into a smile for the way it responds to your inputs, how it sounds and how it matches the energetic design. The steering at high speeds is a little vague, but if you wish to have fun within urban settings, look no further. Oh and the AMT paired to the same motor is just as much fun too.