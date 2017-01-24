Five Things We Love About The New Yamaha FZ25 And Four Things We Don’t

So John Abraham just got on stage and swung his leg over the new Yamaha FZ25; thus unveiling the highly anticipated, India-specific street-fighter. Here are our two cents on the same.

Five things we love about the new Yamaha FZ25:

It’s a Yamaha. And we all love them. And the last noteworthy motorcycle they launched in India for the common enthusiast was the R15 V 2.0. And that was way back in 2014. The Saluto is forgettable, the new FZ/FZS looks like molten wax, and the brilliant R3 is not exactly common.

The price – At INR 1,19,500 (ex-showroom Delhi), the FZ25 is THE most affordable 250-cc motorcycle in India.

LED headlamps – This seems to be the new fad, and we love that the new FZ25 has got them, thus making it the first 250-cc motorcycle in India to boast of full-LED illumination.

Lightweight – The new Yamaha FZ25 tips the scales at just 148 kg (wet), making it the lightest 250-cc motorcycle on sale in India.

43 km/l – With a claimed figure like that, the FZ25 will become the most fuel efficient Indian motorcycle in the 250-cc class.

Four things we don’t:

Styling – We aren’t saying that the new FZ25 look unpleasant. But it does look like a slightly grown up FZS, which never looked striking in the first place (nothing beats the original FZ16’s visuals). Some key visual components, like the exhaust canister, are shared with the common FZS. That makes the FZ25 a bit plebian to look at. It doesn’t have that ‘WOW’ factor in its visuals, but being an Yamaha, whatever it lacks in style, it’ll make up in substance.

No ABS – With two-wheeler manufacturers putting the life saving safety feature on most of their wares these days, the omission of it on the FZ25 becomes questionable.

5-speed transmission – A 6-speed job is always better, and is the norm these days for machines displacing quarter litres and above. Immediate competition feature 6-speed transmissions, so the FZ25 feels a bit left out in that department.

20.9 PS – Yeah, that’s a bit disappointing, considering the upcoming R15 V 3.0 cranks out almost the same. Yeah, we know that the latter’s a scaled down sports bike and is the most powerful of its kind in the world, but still. The FZ25 however, has a lightest-in-class weight to boast about, and its riding characteristics will be more easygoing.

Key Highlights of the Yamaha FZ25: